Statewide Family Network Program

Short Title: SFN
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

NOFO Number: SM-24-001

Posted on Grants.gov: Thursday, February 08, 2024

Application Due Date: Monday, April 08, 2024

Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to provide resources to enhance the capacity of statewide mental health family-controlled organizations to engage with family members/primary caregivers who are raising children, youth, and young adults with serious emotional disturbance (SED) and/or co-occurring disorders (COD).

Eligibility

Eligible applicants are States and territories (Guam, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau), including the District of Columbia, political subdivisions of states, Indian tribes, or tribal organizations (as such terms are defined in section 5304 of title 25), health facilities, or programs operated by or in accordance with a contract or award with the Indian Health Service, or other public or private non-profit entities.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Grant

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $1,116,777

Anticipated Number of Awards: 9

Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $120,000 per year

Length of Project: Up to 3 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Additional Award Information: Proposed budgets cannot exceed $120,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

