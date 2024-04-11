Addiction Technology Transfer Centers Cooperative Agreements
Short Title:
ATTC
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
NOFO Number: TI-24-011
Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Application Due Date: Monday, June 10, 2024
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of this program is to develop and strengthen the specialized behavioral healthcare and primary healthcare workforce that provides substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery support services. Recipients will be expected to: accelerate the adoption and implementation of evidence-based, culturally-informed and promising SUD treatment and recovery-oriented practices and services; heighten the awareness, knowledge, and skills of the workforce that addresses the needs of people with substance use or other co-occurring health disorders; and foster regional and national alliances among culturally diverse practitioners, researchers, policy makers, funders, and the recovery community.
Eligibility
Eligible applicants are States and Territories, including the District of Columbia, political subdivisions of States, Indian tribes, or tribal organizations (as such terms are defined in section 5304 of title 25), health facilities, or programs operated by or in accordance with a contract or award with the Indian Health Service, or other public or private non-profit entities.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $8,956,357
Anticipated Number of Awards: 11
Anticipated Award Amount: ATTC Regional Centers: Up to $777,850 per year; ATTC National Coordinating Office: Up to $1,177,850 per year
Length of Project: Up to 5 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No
Proposed budgets cannot exceed $777,850 for the ATTC Regional Centers and $1,777,850 for the ATTC National Coordinating Office in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.