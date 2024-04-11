Submit Release
Addiction Technology Transfer Centers Cooperative Agreements

Short Title: ATTC
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

NOFO Number: TI-24-011

Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Application Due Date: Monday, June 10, 2024

Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to develop and strengthen the specialized behavioral healthcare and primary healthcare workforce that provides substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery support services. Recipients will be expected to: accelerate the adoption and implementation of evidence-based, culturally-informed and promising SUD treatment and recovery-oriented practices and services; heighten the awareness, knowledge, and skills of the workforce that addresses the needs of people with substance use or other co-occurring health disorders; and foster regional and national alliances among culturally diverse practitioners, researchers, policy makers, funders, and the recovery community.

Eligibility

Eligible applicants are States and Territories, including the District of Columbia, political subdivisions of States, Indian tribes, or tribal organizations (as such terms are defined in section 5304 of title 25), health facilities, or programs operated by or in accordance with a contract or award with the Indian Health Service, or other public or private non-profit entities.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $8,956,357

Anticipated Number of Awards: 11

Anticipated Award Amount: ATTC Regional Centers: Up to $777,850 per year; ATTC National Coordinating Office: Up to $1,177,850 per year

Length of Project: Up to 5 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Proposed budgets cannot exceed $777,850 for the ATTC Regional Centers and $1,777,850 for the ATTC National Coordinating Office in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

