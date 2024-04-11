Dr. Michael Hughes Has Been Named Top FUE Hair Restoration Doctor in California in the 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Awards
Dr. Michael Hughes has been named the "Top FUE Hair Restoration Doctor in California" in the 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Awards.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Hughes a renowned hair restoration specialist, has been named the "Top FUE Hair Restoration Doctor in California" in the 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. This prestigious award recognizes Dr. Hughes' exceptional skills and expertise in the field of hair restoration, solidifying his position as one of the leading doctors in the industry.
Dr. Hughes has been practicing hair restoration for over 10 years and has helped countless patients regain their confidence and self-esteem through his innovative techniques and personalized approach. He is known for his mastery of the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method, a minimally invasive procedure that involves extracting individual hair follicles from the donor area and transplanting them to the balding or thinning areas of the scalp. This technique results in natural-looking and long-lasting results, making it a popular choice among patients.
"I am honored and humbled to receive this award from Aesthetic Everything®," said Dr. Hughes. "I am passionate about helping my patients achieve their desired hair goals and this recognition is a testament to my dedication and hard work. I am grateful for the trust and support of my patients and colleagues, and I will continue to strive for excellence in my practice."
The Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards is an annual event since 2009, that recognizes the top professionals and companies in the aesthetic and cosmetic medicine industry. The winners are chosen through a rigorous nomination and voting process by industry peers and patients.
Dr. Hughes' achievement in winning the "Top FUE Hair Restoration Doctor in California" award is a testament to his commitment to providing exceptional care and results for his patients. His dedication to staying at the forefront of the latest techniques and technologies in hair restoration has made him a trusted and sought-after doctor in the field. Congratulations to Dr. Hughes on this well-deserved recognition.
ABOUT Dr. Michael Hughes:
Dr. Michael Hughes is a board-certified hair restoration specialist with over 10 years of experience in the field. He is known for his expertise in the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method and has helped numerous patients achieve natural-looking and long-lasting results. Dr. Hughes is committed to providing personalized and compassionate care to his patients, helping them regain their confidence and self-esteem. He is based in Beverly Hills, California, and serves patients from all over the world.
Michael Hughes, MD is board certified in General Surgery for over 20 years and is licensed in multiple states including California and Utah. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin ( LONGHORNS ) with a degree in Biology and then obtained his medical doctorate from the University of Texas Medical Branch on a scholarship from the United States Air Force. Following his passion for surgery, Dr. Hughes performed a Surgical Residency and Thoracic Surgery Fellowship at Keesler AFB Medical Center in Mississippi.
Over the years, Dr. Hughes developed an interest in the artistic aspect of precise microsurgical procedures and began practicing hair restoration surgery on the east coast. It was his surgical precision and devotion to patient care that led his path to AlviArmani Beverly Hills.
Today, Dr. Hughes specializes in large FUE procedures of 3,500+ grafts delivering undetectable results while providing the artistic hairlines that AlviArmani is best known for.
Dr. Hughes is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgeons (ISHRS), Member of the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS) and is recommended by The American Hair Loss Association and has practiced medicine and surgery for over 20 years.
EDUCATION
Doctor of Medicine The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston,Texas. Graduated May 1994
Bachelor of Arts The University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas. Majored In Biology, minored in Chemistry. Graduated May 1990
Professional Training
Fellowship-Thoracic Surgery VA Medical Center, Biloxi, Mississippi July 1999-June2000
Residency-General Surgery Keesler Medical Center, Keesler AFB, MS July 1995- June 1999
Internship- General Surgery Keesler Medical Center, Keesler AFB, MS July 1994- June 1995
Academic Appointments
Assistant Professor of Surgery Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences- Bethesda, Maryland 22 October, 2001- present
AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS
United States Air Force Health Professions Scholarship, 1991-1994
Commissioned to the office of Major, United States
Air Force Medical Corps
Air Force Training Ribbon
Air Force Longevity Service Award
National Defense Service Medal
Air Force Outstanding Unit Award
SERVICES
Expert in FUE Harvesting and FUE Hair Restoration
MEMBERSHIPS AND ASSOCIATIONS
American College of Surgeons- Fellow member
International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) - Full member
International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS) - Full Member
American Hair Loss Association - Full member
American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery- Member
South Carolina Medical Association- Member
CONTACT
Dr. Michael Hughes
(310) 652-6444
https://www.alviarmani.com
8500 Wilshire Blvd suite 1010, Beverly Hills, CA 90211, USA
About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything has been handing out aesthetic industry awards for 15 years with over 10,000 awards given and over 900 million links to awards winners news and information in google search.
Vanessa Florez
Aesthetic Everything
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other