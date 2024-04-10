Increasing funding for rural community growth

CANADA, April 10 - More funding is available to community non-profits, indigenous organizations and municipal governments for projects that enhance rural communities in Prince Edward Island.

Under the Community Capacity Building stream of the Rural Growth Initiative, projects that are eligible may receive funding to cover up to 75 percent (up from 50 percent) of costs to a maximum of $50,000 (up from $20,000). The stream is also being expanded to increase the funding available for inclusion and economic growth activities.

“We are making positive changes to our Rural Growth Initiative program based on feedback from recipients so that we can meet client needs, increase proactive planning, and have the greatest impact. The Rural Growth Initiative is helping rural communities with important projects that may not have otherwise been possible. We will continue to look at opportunities to revitalize community infrastructure, support rural population growth, and build resiliency and capacity of our rural communities.” - Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle

To be eligible for funding under this stream, projects must increase community or organizational capacity to support rural population growth, economic growth, or ability to provide services that enhance rural communities. Projects could include strategic planning, community infrastructure plans, regional economic development plans, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and training and skills development.

Since 2018, the Rural Growth Initiative has provided more than $23 million for over 750 projects in rural island communities. In 2023-2024, the Rural Growth Initiative budget was increased by $7.5 million to $10.1 million. For fiscal year 2024-2025, the budget is $10.1 million.

Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca