GoKey Introduces Ecosystem Token Upgrades to Track US Housing Market Price Inflation
Major upgrades to GoKey's governance, payment and utility token introduce an innovative deflationary monetary policy tied to moves in US real estate markets.
It makes less sense every year to save in US dollars to buy property. Owning scarce assets, including digital assets, offers an opportunity for your savings to keep up with property price inflation.”UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, GoKey has announced the long-awaited launch of the World's first cryptocurrency to dynamically adjust its digital scarcity at rates corresponding to changes in internationally recognized real estate price indices.
— Craig Immel - Founder, GoKey
First introduced in 2021, GoKey's next-gen real estate finance and investment platform allows prospective homeowners, real estate industry pros, and everyone in between, to buy, sell, rent and invest in unique ways that have not been cost-effective or technically feasible until now. GoKey's innovations in real estate finance involve deep rethinking of how value is created, stored and transferred around real property rights.
As growing numbers of individuals, families and small businesses realize that access to the financial security typically offered by property ownership has become increasingly scarce as US and global real estate prices rise, GoKey has upgraded its platform ecosystem token with an innovative deflationary mechanism that adjusts its total supply every month to correspond with the ups and downs (mostly ups) of property markets.
"If you are trying to save for a down payment on a home, business, or investment real estate, it makes less sense every year to save in US dollars to buy property. People have learned that owning scarce assets, including digital assets, offers an opportunity for your savings to keep up with property price inflation," stated Craig Immel, Founder of GoKey. "Owning digital assets having cryptographically proven scarcity linked to the scarcity of real world assets such as land and real estate represents a sea change in financial sovereignty and economic freedom for millions of Americans and billions of people worldwide."
By utilizing the leading edge security, payments, decentralization and native asset technology of the Cardano blockchain, GoKey helps connect people who want to securely and affordably transact in property finance in entirely new ways, and enables everyday people to create and exchange value and equity in ways not previously utilized with historic real estate finance practices. The introduction of the $GOKEY token as a new type of digital asset and monetary policy is an important step forward in realizing the powerful capabilities of blockchain technology to revolutionize new approaches to finance and real estate.
