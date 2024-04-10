Đà Nẵng seeks cooperation with French partners

VIETNAM, April 10 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng wants to promote cooperation with French partners in various fields, particularly tourism and port development, said Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee Trần Chí Cường while he received French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet on April 10.

Cường also said he hopes that the diplomat will help attract French investors to study and seek business opportunities in the city as well as support cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two peoples.

Đà Nẵng will support and create favourable conditions for foreign businesses and investors, including French ones, to invest, live and work in the city, he said, adding the French language is taught in schools in the city, and that authorities are calling on French investment in education and training.

Brochet said although the presence of French businesses is still modest in Đà Nẵng, there will be many new developments shortly, especially in the fields of transportation and high technology.

He noted that Đà Nẵng City has advantages in tourism and education, adding the coordination in engineering training between France and the Đà Nẵng University of Science and Technology has yielded good results, providing important human resources to connect France with Đà Nẵng in the future.

Brochet said he hopes that municipal authorities will continue to support and create favourable conditions for French companies and international training schools in Đà Nẵng which will provide human resources to boost the bilateral cooperation.

In 2023, the city’s export turnover to France was US$16 million and its import turnover from France, $15.5 million. By now, there have been 34 French investment projects in the city with a total investment capital of $25 million. — VNS