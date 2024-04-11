Robotic Process Automation Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2024-2032

Robotic Process Automation Market

UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Robotic Process Automation Market Report by Component (Software, Services), Operation (Rule-based, Knowledge-based), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecommunication, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), and Region 2024-2032", The global robotic process automation market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Robotic Process Automation Industry:

● Scalability and Flexibility:

Scalability and flexibility are central to the appeal of robotic process automation (RPA) technology. RPA offers the ability to rapidly scale operations up or down in response to market demands, organizational changes, or external factors. It allows companies to deploy bots to handle fluctuating workloads without the time and expense associated with hiring or training additional staff. This scalability extends to various business processes and departments, enabling organizations to implement RPA solutions across a wide range of operations. The flexibility of RPA also lies in its compatibility with existing information technology (IT) infrastructures.

● Technological Innovations:

Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are expanding the capabilities of RPA tools. RPA technologies can perform complex and decision-based work by learning from data patterns and making intelligent adjustments. This evolution enables organizations to automate a wider array of processes, ranging from basic data entry to intricate analytical tasks, supporting a more comprehensive digital transformation strategy. In addition, the rising adoption of advanced RPA solutions among companies to stay ahead is propelling the growth of the market.

● Rising Demand for Efficiency and Productivity:

The increasing demand for enhanced operational efficiency and productivity is bolstering the market growth. Organizations across various sectors are recognizing the potential of RPA to streamline processes, automate mundane tasks, and free up valuable human resources for more strategic endeavors. This automation not only elevates productivity levels but also accelerates the execution of business operations with heightened precision. Apart from this, the rising focus on innovation and a more dynamic work environment are contributing to the growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Robotic Process Automation Industry:

● Amelia US LLC

● Automation Anywhere Inc.

● AutomationEdge,

● Blue Prism Group PLC

● Infosys Limited

● International Business Machines Corporation

● Kofax Inc.

● NICE Ltd.

● Pegasystems Inc.

● UiPath

● Verint Systems

● WorkFusion Inc.

Robotic Process Automation Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

● Software

● Services

Service represents the largest segment, which can be accredited to the rising focus on maintenance and support services.

By Operation:

● Rule-based

● Knowledge-based

Rule-based holds the biggest market share as it is easy to implement and requires minimal changes to existing IT infrastructure and applications.

By Deployment Mode:

● On-premises

● Cloud-based

On-premises account for the largest market share due to the increasing focus on maintaining data security and compliance.

By Organization Size:

● Large Enterprises

● Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large enterprises exhibit a clear dominance in the market on account of their complex and extensive operations involving multiple business units, processes, and systems.

By End User:

● BFSI

● Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

● Retail and Consumer Goods

● IT and Telecommunication

● Government and Defense

● Transportation and Logistics

● Energy and Utilities

● Others

BFSI accounts for the majority of the market share, driven by the rising need for cost reductions.

Regional Insights:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the robotic process automation market, which can be attributed to the thriving financial sector.

Global Robotic Process Automation Market Trends:

Companies can achieve savings in labor costs by automating routine tasks, as fewer hours are required to complete the same volume of work. RPA tools are designed to operate all the time without the need for breaks, providing unmatched productivity that lowers the cost per task as compared to human labor. This efficiency not only reduces operational expenses but also contributes to a more streamlined business model. Moreover, the scalability of RPA solutions allows companies to adjust their automation efforts in line with fluctuating demands.

Automating customer service tasks with RPA can lead to faster response times and more personalized customer interactions. This efficiency enhances the user experience and encourages loyalty.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group:

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

