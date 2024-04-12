Joe Bonamassa Announces His 2024 U.S. Fall Tour Dates -Tickets On Sale Today At 10AM Local Time
Every Show Is A New Experience
To describe the guitar wizardry of Joe Bonamassa. ‘Amazing,’ ‘astounding,’ ‘unbelievable,’ ‘mind-blowing,’ still insufficient to convey the experience of witnessing Joe live”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the momentum from his U.S. Spring Tour and the ninth annual voyage of his KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA cruise, Joe Bonamassa has announced his U.S. Fall 2024 Tour, promising an extraordinary series of performances that underscore his unparalleled prowess and contribution to the blues-rock genre. Recognized globally as one of the most talented guitarists of his era and dubbed “the world's biggest blues guitarist” by Guitar World Magazine, Bonamassa continues to redefine blues-rock, bringing it into the mainstream with electrifying live shows that captivate music aficionados across the world. The tour is set to showcase an array of new songs alongside fan-favorite hits, performed with the support of a legendary backing band.
Tickets go on sale today at 10am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/.
Kicking off on Monday, October 28th in Santa Barbara, CA, Bonamassa’s U.S. Fall 2024 Tour will see the guitar virtuoso performing at prestigious venues across the country, including The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson, AZ on Friday, November 1st, the Cheyenne Civic Center in Cheyenne, WY on Sunday, November 17th, and a special two-night run at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on Friday, November 22nd-Saturday, November 23rd, before concluding at the Des Moines Civic Center in Des Moines, IA on Saturday, November 30th. This tour not only highlights Joe’s dynamic live performance skills but also his continuous ambition to surpass his already lofty artistic achievements, having amassed 27 #1 Billboard Blues Albums - more than any other artist in history.
“Words themselves are simply inadequate to fully describe the guitar wizardry of Joe Bonamassa. ‘Amazing,’ ‘astounding,’ ‘unbelievable,’ ‘mind-blowing,’ ‘unequalled,’ ‘superlative.’ Yes, they all work, but are still insufficient to convey the experience of witnessing Joe Bonamassa live,” describes Americana Highways.
As Bonamassa gears up for this highly anticipated tour, he also continues to make waves with the upcoming release of his new album, Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra. This monumental project celebrates his historic performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, offering fans a blend of Bonamassa’s signature guitar brilliance with the majesty of a full orchestra. The latest single from this album, “The Last Matador Of Bayonne,” has already garnered acclaim for its emotional depth and narrative, reinforcing Joe's status as a master storyteller through music.
WATCH the “The Last Matador Of Bayonne.”
Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra is a testament to Bonamassa’s storied career, illustrating his virtuosic blend of blues and rock elevated by orchestral arrangements from some of Hollywood's finest. This release follows the album’s lead single, a riveting rendition of “Twenty-Four Hour Blues,” and continues to draw fans deeper into Joe’s musical journey. With arrangements by the legendary David Campbell, Trevor Rabin and Jeff Bova and featuring musicians like Rashawn Ross (Dave Matthews Band), the album captures the essence of Bonamassa’s talent and the power of live music. Pre-Order Joe’s new live album HERE.
Bonamassa is captivating audiences across Europe this month with a series of performances, paving the way for his eagerly awaited "Blues Deluxe Tour" in the U.S. this summer. Beginning Wednesday, July 17th in Selbyville, DE, and culminating in an unforgettable two-night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, on August 30th and 31st, the tour celebrates Bonamassa's seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This 21-city tour will showcase an electrifying mix of Bonamassa's classics and deep tracks live for the first time, alongside a band of world-class musicians. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jbonamassa.com.
Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitarist Magazine has hailed him as "the king of modern blues," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues-rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.
EU SPRING 2024 TOUR
April 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena
April 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des Sport
April 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
April 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress Center
April 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig
April 17 - Katowice, PL - Spodek
April 18 - Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena
April 19 - Vienna, AT – Stadthalle
U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
July 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion*
July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival*
July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*
August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
U.S. Fall 2024 Tour Dates:
October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada Theatre
October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater
November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
November 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over 2.2 million in donations.
