Brain Health Supplements Market Size, Share, Demand and Forecast 2024-2032

Brain Health Supplements Market

The global brain health supplements market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2023.

UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Brain Health Supplements Market Report by Product (Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, Vitamins and Minerals), Form (Tablets and Capsules, Powder, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others), Application (Memory Enhancement, Attention and Focus, Depression and Mood, Sleep and Recovery, Anti-aging and Longevity, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", The global brain health supplements market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Brain Health Supplements Industry:

● Aging Population:

As people are aging, the risk of cognitive disorders, such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease, is increasing. Many older adults are turning to brain health supplements as a preventive measure or to manage mild cognitive symptoms, hoping to maintain or improve their cognitive function, memory, and quality of life. The aging demographic is informed about the potential health challenges associated with aging and is more proactive than previous generations in taking measures to mitigate these risks. This proactive stance includes the use of dietary supplements to support brain health, driven by a desire to maintain independence and mental acuity for as long as possible.

● Rising Awareness About Mental Health:

With greater knowledge and awareness, there is a growing emphasis on the preventive aspects of mental health care. People are increasingly interested in maintaining mental well-being and preventing the onset of mental health issues, leading to the proactive use of brain health supplements. Products containing ingredients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and adaptogenic herbs, that are believed to support stress management and cognitive function are particularly popular.

● Lifestyle-Induced Cognitive Concerns:

Diets high in processed food products and low in essential nutrients can negatively impact cognitive function. The brain requires a range of vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids to operate optimally. A growing awareness of the brain-gut connection is also highlighting the role of probiotics and prebiotics in cognitive health. Supplements designed to provide these nutrients and support a healthy diet are increasingly popular as individuals are seeking to counteract the effects of poor dietary choices.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Brain Health Supplements Industry:

● Accelerated Intelligence Inc.

● AlternaScript

● Aurobindo Pharma

● HVMN Inc.

● Liquid Health Inc.

● Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

● Onnit Labs Inc.

● Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd.

● Quincy Bioscience LLC

● Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

● Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Brain Health Supplements Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

● Natural Molecules

● Herbal Extract

● Vitamins and Minerals

Natural molecules represent the largest segment due to their wide acceptance for being derived from natural sources, perceived safety, and effectiveness in enhancing cognitive functions.

By Form:

● Tablets and Capsules

● Powder

● Others

Tablets and capsules account for the majority of the market share owing to their convenience, precise dosage, and longer shelf life compared to other forms.

By Distribution Channel:

● Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

● Drug Stores

● Online Stores

Supermarkets and hypermarkets exhibit clear dominance in the market, offering people the advantage of a wide variety of choices under one roof and the ability to compare products directly.

By Application:

● Memory Enhancement

● Attention and Focus

● Depression and Mood

● Sleep and Recovery

● Anti-aging and Longevity

● Others

Memory enhancement holds the biggest market share, reflecting the widespread concern among individuals of all ages about memory loss and the desire to improve or maintain memory function.

Regional Insights:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the brain health supplements market, driven by a high consumer awareness of mental health and cognitive function, robust healthcare spending, and the presence of key market players in the region.

Global Brain Health Supplements Market Trends:

There is a growing preference for plant-based and vegan brain health supplements, driven by the broader trend toward plant-based diets and sustainability concerns. Ingredients like vegan omega-3s from algae, plant-derived nootropics, and herbal extracts are gaining traction.

People are becoming more discerning, looking for products backed by scientific research and clinical trials. Manufacturers are responding by investing in research and development (R&D) activities to validate the efficacy of their products, which is crucial for gaining consumer trust and competitive differentiation.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group:

