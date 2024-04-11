Dr. Rhadi Ferguson Awards Judo Black Belt to WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler in a Celebration of Martial Arts Excellence
Dr. Rhadi Ferguson Awards WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler the Prestigious Judo Black Belt Amidst Rising Judo Influence in Her Career
Receiving my black belt in judo from Dr. Rhadi Ferguson is a milestone I cherish deeply.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark event that marks the convergence of dedication, discipline, and mastery in the martial arts world, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, a 2004 Judo Olympian and esteemed martial artist, has promoted Shayna Baszler to the rank of black belt in judo. This prestigious accolade was presented in a ceremony attended by distinguished members of the judo and broader martial arts community, celebrating Baszler's commitment and contributions to the sport.
— Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler, renowned for her accomplishments in mixed martial arts and as a WWE superstar, has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the discipline of judo under the tutelage of Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. Her journey to achieving a black belt is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and the martial arts ethos of continuous improvement and respect for one’s art and opponent.
The promotion ceremony, held at Tampa Florida Judo, was a gathering of Shayna’s peers, mentors, and fans, all of whom have witnessed her remarkable journey in judo. The awarding of the black belt is not just a recognition of Baszler's technical proficiency and tactical acumen in catch wrestling, jiujitsu and judo but also her embodiment of the judo values of courtesy, courage, friendship, modesty, respect, self-control, and honor.
“Promoting Shayna Baszler to black belt is a moment of immense pride and joy for me,” said Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. “Shayna’s journey in judo is a powerful example of what can be achieved with passion, dedication, and the right guidance. Her success in judo, paralleled with her achievements in catch wrestling, jiujitsu, mixed martial arts and professional wrestling, showcases the adaptability and versatility of judo as a martial art.”
Shayna Baszler expressed deep gratitude for the honor, highlighting the role of judo in her life and career. “Receiving my black belt in judo from Dr. Rhadi Ferguson is a milestone I cherish deeply. Judo has been a fundamental part of my martial arts journey and most certainly my professional wrestling journey during my time on the road, in practice and in the ring with Ronda Rousey. This achievement is a reminder of the journey so far and the path yet to be explored.”
This promotion reinforces the importance of cross-training and the influence of judo in mixed martial arts and other combat sports. Shayna Baszler's achievement as a judo black belt underlines the art's relevance and adaptability, inspiring martial artists across disciplines to pursue excellence and cross-disciplinary mastery.
For more information about Dr. Rhadi Ferguson and his judo programs, please visit www.TampaFloridaJudo.net
About Dr. Rhadi Ferguson
Dr. Rhadi Ferguson is a 2004 Judo Olympian, renowned martial artist, and dedicated coach. With a career spanning judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and mixed martial arts, Dr. Ferguson has committed himself to the highest standards of excellence in martial arts training and education, inspiring countless students through his teachings and achievements.
RHADI FERGUSON
Tampa Florida Judo
+1 5614141456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok