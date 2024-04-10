Supporting outdoor learning

CANADA, April 10 - Island students are learning while outdoors and having fun at the same time thanks to more than 100 projects funded through new grants from the Department of Education and Early Years.

The Outdoor Learning Grants are funding all sorts of outdoor activities, including day trips, conservation projects, outdoor classrooms and play spaces, weather stations, school gardens and more. The goal is to help kids learn important skills while providing meaningful outdoor learning opportunities that transcend traditional classroom settings.

"We want every student to have the chance to explore nature and learn outside. With these grants, we want to help empower schools and teachers to create impactful outdoor learning experiences that inspire curiosity, foster environmental stewardship, and promote personal growth."

- Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

By supporting outdoor education, the province hopes to give kids the tools they need to become leaders in their communities and stewards of the environment. These opportunities for outdoor learning also build on the province’s commitment to promoting equity and inclusivity in education.

"We want to make sure that every student, no matter where they live gets to experience the joy of being outside," said Minister Jameson. “Through collaborative efforts with teachers and continued investment in outdoor education, we can cultivate a generation of future leaders who are deeply connected to their environment and appreciate the great outdoors.”



Backgrounder

All Island teachers within the public school system were given the opportunity to apply for the Outdoor Learning Grant in the fall of 2023. The following lists some of the projects funded through the grant program this school year: