New AIIA Research Chair: Professor Llewelyn Hughes

The Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Llewelyn Hughes to the position of its research chair.

Dr Hughes, an expert on energy policy,  is professor at the Crawford School of Public PolicyAustralian National University, where he also serves as director of the Japan Institute at the ANU College of Asia & the Pacific.

In addition to his academic roles, Dr Hughes serves on the Energy Transition Subcommittee of the Australia Japan Business Co-operation Committee (AJBCC), is Australia Focal Point for the Energy Research Institute Network (ERIN) of the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), and serves on the Executive Committee & Council for the International Society for Energy Transition Studies (ISETS). He earned his doctoral degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and holds a Masters’ degree from the Graduate School of Law and Politics, University of Tokyo.

In his role as research chair, Dr Hughes will work to support collaboration between the AIIA and the academic community in Australia and beyond. In announcing the appointment AIIA Chief Executive Officer Dr Bryce Wakefield stated “Professor Hughes’ passion and commitment to research on the cutting edge of issues that the Australian public care deeply about make him a perfect addition to our team. I look forward to his leadership, both as a director on our board, and in our efforts to help Australians know more, understand more, and engage more in international affairs.”

