Rank Kings Shatters Industry Standards with $100K Starting Salary

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rank Kings LLC, a premier player in the SEO and digital marketing arena, is revolutionizing the employment landscape by announcing a starting salary of $100,000, coupled with a full coverage benefits package. Effective June 1, this groundbreaking initiative will include comprehensive health, vision, dental, and pet insurance benefits, alongside a 401K plan and unlimited vacation.

Jonas Brown, founder of Rank Kings, emphasizes the company's commitment to excellence. "So many companies in our space are hiring individuals with minimal experience. We believe mastering the craft requires more time and dedication. Our compensation package is tailored to attract the crème de la crème of the industry, thereby ensuring our clients receive the best possible service."

With the average salary for SEO specialists currently at $64,000, according to Indeed.com, Rank Kings is not only raising the bar but also creating a significant gap from the industry standard. This bold move aims to highlight the company’s dedication to quality and exceptional service.

"Our clients deserve the utmost quality, and achieving that means providing top-tier salaries and benefits to our employees," Brown asserts. "We are setting a precedent in the industry, fostering an environment where excellence is standard. By limiting our team to just 10 members, we ensure a high demand for positions at Rank Kings and maintain a level of exclusivity and quality that sets us apart."

Rank Kings’ initiative in enhancing employee compensation and benefits underscores its commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and satisfaction, solidifying its status as a highly sought-after employer in the digital marketing sector.

About Rank Kings

Rank Kings LLC, based in Aurora, Colorado, is a premier digital marketing and SEO agency dedicated to helping businesses achieve online success. With a focus on innovation and client success, Rank Kings continues to lead the industry in providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.

