Tai Software and Front Partnering to Revolutionize Freight Broker Operations with AI and Email Automation

With the Tai and Front, brokerages can realize time savings totaling 3,500 hours per month

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software (Tai), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for freight brokers, and Front , a modern customer service platform that streamlines shipper, broker, and carrier communication, today announced an integration set to transform freight broker operations through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and email automation capabilities. The integration will significantly elevate the productivity of freight brokers and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) by automating critical but time-consuming tasks.



“Front and Tai enable us to deliver best-in-class service to our shippers and carriers,” said Jordan Reber, Executive Vice President, ARL Logistics. “The integration will unlock additional efficiencies that help us quote faster, manage more loads, and ultimately increase revenue.”

Through this partnership, brokerage agents are now empowered to focus on growth-oriented activities such as optimizing lane bookings and heightening service capacity, ultimately resulting in increased revenue generation. The integration utilizes AI to accelerate email communications between brokers and their shipper and carrier partners. Documents and requests received within Front are instantly synchronized with Tai, allowing for seamless processing and extraction of relevant data, which is then promptly synced back to Front. The integrated service offering helps teams cut through the noise of cluttered email inboxes and eliminates the need for manual data entry, freeing up time for revenue-driving tasks.

Craig Klemp, VP Global Partnerships & Business Development at Front, added, “The integration between Tai and Front transcends conventional inbox management. It is a strategic leap towards cost-effective brokerage scaling and revamps the customer experience by equipping agents with the finest AI-driven solutions the industry has to offer.”

The integration of Tai’s intelligent transport management system with Front's tailored communication platform ensures that information flows seamlessly, enabling logistics professionals to respond with unparalleled speed and accuracy, secure a greater number of loads, and provide superior customer experiences.

“The shared vision between Tai and Front harmonizes communication and operational accuracy, fostering an environment where clients can more readily seize opportunities in the fast-paced logistics marketplace,” said Walter (Mitch) Mitchell, CEO of Tai Software. “We are now at the forefront of utilizing AI and automation to simplify complexities for freight brokers.”

For more information on the Tai and Front partnership and to learn how to revolutionize your operations through AI, please visit https://tai-software.com/components/integrations/

About Tai

Tai Software is a fully integrated platform for freight management, offering companies efficiency and growth opportunities. Tai TMS streamlines operations through full-scale automation for Full Truck Load (FTL) and Less than Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating with major carriers and technology partners for end-to-end automation. With over 500 tool integrations and 20 years of tech innovation, freight brokers rely on Tai TMS for domestic freight management solutions and business empowerment to focus on strategic growth by supporting their representatives.

About Front

Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. We’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it all up with AI and automation to resolve issues and help teams work faster. Customers get exceptional service whether they’re looking for a simple, instant answer, or personalized help on their most complex issues — and you get the analytics and insights your business needs to optimize your customer experience. Over 8,500 businesses of all shapes and sizes, from ClickUp to Branch Insurance, Echo Global Logistics to Reed & Mackay rely on Front to deliver game-changing service that wins and retains customers for life. To learn more, visit www.front.com .

Media Contact:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com