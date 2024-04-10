Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 05, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 10, 2024 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains toxic yellow oleander. Company Name: Global Mix, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Eva Nutrition, Science of Alpha, Niwali, NWL Nutra Product Description: Product Description Tejocote Dietary Supplements

Global Mix, Inc. of New York, is recalling tejocote products to include the following brands: Eva Nutrition, Science of Alpha, Niwali, NWL Nutra. The recalled products are labeled as tejocote root but are toxic yellow oleander. Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more.

For additional information, see the linked Advisory posted by the FDA https://www.fda.gov/food/alerts-advisories-safety-information/fda-issues-warning-about-certain-supplements-substituted-toxic-yellow-oleander-january-2024

The recalled products were distributed in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New Carolina, New York, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming through website. The recalled products were also sold via the below websites via courier direct delivery and mail order.

Etsy.com

amazon.com

eva-nutrition.com

www.tejocotemexican.com

www.niwali.com

www.scienceofalpha.com

Recalled Products include the following bearing below information. Product codes and expiration dates can be found on the bottom of the packaging.

Product Name Serial No Mfg Date UPC Codes Expiry Date Eva Nutrition

Mexican

Tejocote root 181121U 08/01/2023 06/2025 Science of Alpha

Mexican

Tejocote root 181121U 08/01/2023 06/2025 NWL Nutra

Mexican

Tejocote root 181121U 08/01/2023 06/2025 Niwali Mexican

Tejocote root 181121U 08/01/2023 06/2025

The recalling firm has not received any reported of illness. Per the safety alert update on 3/12/24, "The FDA continues to receive adverse event reports related to the products identified in this Safety Alert."

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products contained the yellow oleander. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as the company continues their investigation as to what caused the problem. Further the company is conducting comprehensive quality control and monitoring process.

Customers who have purchased these products should stop using them immediately and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions or concerns can contact Global Mix Inc., Customer Service at (954) 350-0761 (Monday to Friday, 9 AM -5 PM EST) or info@globalmixinc.com.

Global Mix Inc., is working closely with retailers, affiliates and partners to remove any remaining products from shelves and market. The company has already taken down the inventory from amazon.com and through all affiliate websites including www.eva-nutrition.com, www.globalmixinc.com, Etsy.com, amazon.com, eva-nutrition.com, www.tejocotemexican.com, www.niwali.com, www.scienceofalpha.com

Consumer with legal matters may contact to office@unitedlegalexperts.com

Global Mix, inc. is committed to upholding the trust and confidence of its customers and will continue to implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

FDA Advisory's (English)

FDA Advisory's (Spanish)