Taoiseach speaks to British Prime Minister

The Taoiseach and Prime Minister welcomed the restoration of the power-sharing institutions in Northern Ireland in February. They discussed the very positive meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh earlier this week (Monday, 8 April) and both agreed on the importance of the Irish and British Governments working together to realise the potential of the Good Friday Agreement in full.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.