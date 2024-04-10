SB1025 in Sen: Senator Pfaff added as a coauthor - 2024-04-10

WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.10 (4) (i), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.30 (3) (f), 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 71.49 (1) (f); and to create 20.835 (2) (dp), 71.07 (8s), 71.28 (8s), 71.47 (8s) and 93.521 of the statutes; Relating to: income tax credits for beginning farmers and owners of farm assets and making an appropriation. (FE)