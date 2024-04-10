Submit Release
SB1064 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-04-10

WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to repeal 103.10 (1) (a) 1., 103.10 (1) (a) 2., 103.10 (1m) and 103.10 (14) (b); to renumber and amend 103.10 (1) (a) (intro.); to amend 103.10 (1) (b), 103.10 (1) (c), 103.10 (3) (a) 1., 103.10 (3) (a) 3., 103.10 (3) (b) 1., 103.10 (3) (b) 2., 103.10 (3) (b) 3., 103.10 (6) (b) (intro.), 103.10 (6) (b) 1., 103.10 (7) (a), 103.10 (7) (b) (intro.), 103.10 (7) (b) 1., 103.10 (12) (c), 103.10 (14) (a), 103.12 (2), 103.12 (3), 111.322 (2m) (a), 111.322 (2m) (b) and 227.03 (2); to repeal and recreate 165.68 (1) (a) 3.; and to create 20.445 (1) (w), 25.17 (1) (er), 25.52, 103.10 (1) (an), 103.10 (1) (ao), 103.10 (1) (db), 103.10 (1) (dm), 103.10 (1) (dp), 103.10 (1) (gm), 103.10 (1) (gr), 103.10 (1) (j), 103.10 (3) (b) 4., 103.10 (3) (b) 5., 103.10 (3) (b) 6., 103.10 (3) (b) 7., 103.10 (3) (b) 8., 103.10 (6) (c), 103.10 (7) (d), 103.10 (8m), 103.10 (11) (d), 103.10 (14) (c) and (d), 103.105 and 103.12 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: the establishment of a family and medical leave insurance program; family leave to care for a family member and for the active duty of a family member; the employers that must allow an employee to take family or medical leave; allowing a local government to adopt ordinances requiring employers to provide leave benefits; providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures; providing an exemption from rule-making procedures; granting rule-making authority; making an appropriation; and providing a penalty. (FE)

