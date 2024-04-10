AB1163 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-04-10

Submit Release
WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to amend 48.02 (1d), 48.02 (2), subchapter IX (title) of chapter 48 [precedes 48.44], 48.44, 48.45 (1) (a), 48.45 (1) (am), 48.45 (3), 118.163 (4), 125.07 (4) (d), 125.07 (4) (e) 1., 125.085 (3) (bt), 165.83 (1) (c) 1., 165.83 (1) (c) 2., 301.12 (2m), 301.12 (14) (a), 302.31 (7), 938.02 (1), 938.02 (10m), 938.12 (2), 938.18 (2), 938.183 (3), 938.255 (1) (intro.), 938.34 (8), 938.343 (2), 938.344 (3), 938.35 (1m), 938.355 (4) (b), 938.355 (4m) (a), 938.39, subchapter IX (title) of chapter 938 [precedes 938.44], 938.44, 938.45 (1) (a), 938.45 (3), 938.48 (4m) (title), 938.48 (4m) (a), 938.48 (4m) (b), 938.48 (14), 938.57 (3) (title), 938.57 (3) (a) (intro.), 938.57 (3) (a) 1., 938.57 (3) (a) 3., 938.57 (3) (b), 946.50 (intro.), 948.01 (1), 948.11 (2) (am) (intro.), 948.45 (1), 948.60 (2) (d), 948.61 (4), 961.455 (title), 961.455 (1), 961.455 (2), 961.46, 961.573 (2), 961.574 (2), 961.575 (1), 961.575 (2), 961.575 (3), 990.01 (3) and 990.01 (20); and to create 20.437 (1) (cL) and 48.5275 of the statutes; Relating to: the age of juvenile court jurisdiction and making an appropriation. (FE)

