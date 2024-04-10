WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to renumber and amend 114.135 (7); and to create 114.135 (7) (a), 114.135 (7) (b) 3. and 114.135 (7) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: the installation of light-mitigating technology systems on certain wind energy systems and high-voltage transmission line towers. (FE)
Status: A - Energy and Utilities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1165
You just read:
AB1165 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-04-10
