AB1165 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-04-10

WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to renumber and amend 114.135 (7); and to create 114.135 (7) (a), 114.135 (7) (b) 3. and 114.135 (7) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: the installation of light-mitigating technology systems on certain wind energy systems and high-voltage transmission line towers. (FE)