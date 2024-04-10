307th Bomb Wing JAG earns AFRC honor

Published April 9, 2024

By Senior Airman Justin Moore

307th Bomb Wing

The 307th Bomb Wing Judge Advocate at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, earned the Air Force Reserve Command Outstanding Legal Office of the Year for 2023.

The team of three includes Lt. Col. Garrett Condon, 307th BW Staff Judge Advocate; Maj. Austin Black, 307th BW Deputy Staff Judge Advocate; and Master Sgt. Holly Merriam, 307th BW JAG superintendent.

“Winning Reserve Legal Office of the Year from AFRC is a great recognition of the hard work, long days, and effort our JA team puts in during and between UTA’s all year to support the wing,” said Cordon.

The annual award is given to the legal office that best represents The Judge Advocate General’s mission of providing the Air Force, commanders, and Airmen with professional, full-spectrum legal support required for mission success in air, space, and cyberspace.

According to the award verbiage, the 307th JAG office saved Airmen more than $6,000 in legal fees in 2023. They also expanded training on discipline and ethics and increased efficiency by enhancing unit processes.

Maj. Black and Master Sgt. Merriam also litigated a discharge board, a first within the Tenth Air Force.

In addition to their reservist duties, Lt. Col. Condon and Maj. Black combined for 217 training days in support of multiple active-duty Air Force offices.