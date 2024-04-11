Fort Myers Entrepreneur Wins 2023 Comfort Keepers® Quest for Excellence Award

Comfort Keepers Logo - Elevating the Human Spirit

Comfort Keepers

CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI) awarded Kim Dean, owner of Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers, FL, the Quest for Excellence Award.

Her hard work, tenacity, and commitment to her clients truly deserve to be recognized and applauded.””
— — Natalie Black, CEO Comfort Keepers, North America

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI), the franchisor of Comfort Keepers ® in-home care, recently recognized Kim, owner of the Fort Myers Comfort Keepers office, for outstanding achievement with the Quest for Excellence Award. The annual Quest for Excellence award recognizes Comfort Keepers franchisees as the top sales performers with revenue growth or who deliver the most significant percentage year-over-year revenue growth within a category. Kim Dean is being recognized and honored for delivering a stellar business performance in 2023. Part of the recognition included an incentive trip to Sonoma, California.

Comfort Keepers is a leading franchise that provides exceptional in-home care services to seniors, guaranteeing their safety and comfort while they reside in their own homes. It empowers seniors to live comfortably, retain their independence, and experience an enhanced quality of life.

“Comfort Keepers is very fortunate to have Kim in Fort Myers providing quality services through a unique, individualized approach to care that helps seniors thrive and achieve greater well-being by fostering everyday positive moments, connection, and a more purposeful life,” said Natalie Black, CEO Comfort Keepers, North America.

For more information about Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers' services, please visit https://www.comfortkeepers.com/offices/florida/fort-myers/

About Comfort Keepers ®

For more than 25 years, Comfort Keepers ® has been Elevating the Human Spirit SM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company’s nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as “Comfort Keepers,” who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. In 2023, Comfort Keepers has been named a Great Place to Work ® certified company.

For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

Kim Dean
Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers, FL
+1 239-590-8999
email us here

You just read:

Fort Myers Entrepreneur Wins 2023 Comfort Keepers® Quest for Excellence Award

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kim Dean
Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers, FL
+1 239-590-8999
Company/Organization
Results Driven Marketing
2665 Dutchman Dr.
Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, 29466-6036
United States
+1 215-393-8700
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Experts in driving new clients or customers to businesses. We are Turning Clicks Into Clients® daily. Find out how our unique services get your phone ringing! If you sell services to consumers you owe it to yourself to check us out! We don't really care about the digital babble. We get your new business; we care about clicks that become clients or customers.

Results Driven Marketing

More From This Author
Davie Entrepreneur Wins 2023 Comfort Keepers® Quest for Excellence Award
Fort Myers Entrepreneur Wins 2023 Comfort Keepers® Quest for Excellence Award
New Jersey Entrepreneur Wins 2023 Comfort Keepers® Quest For Excellence Award
View All Stories From This Author