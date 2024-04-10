City Hall Riverfront without water on April 12

City Hall Riverfront will be without water on Friday, April 12. Due to this, there will be a change in operations for several City departments that are housed in the building.

Planning & Development Services will be remote only on Friday, April 12. Community members needing assistance will need to call (785) 832-7700, email planning@lawrenceks.org, or reach out to staff via their software portal. There will be no support for walk-ins on Friday.

Municipal Court will be open and will operate according to their normal schedule; however there will be no restrooms available.

Signs will be posted at City Hall Riverfront to warn community members of the changes in operations. All facilities are expected to be fully functioning again by Monday, April 15.

City Hall will not be affected by the water outage and all City departments operating from City Hall, including utilities, municipal services & operations, the City Clerk and others, will operate as normal on Friday, April 12.

Media Contact: Maureen Brady, Brand Manager | mbrady@lawrenceks.org

