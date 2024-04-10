Northwest Arkansas Home to Latest Big Jerry’s Fencing Location
Big Jerry's Fencing is now in Arkansas for the first time, serving counties throughout the northwest area of the state.
The company, which currently has 19 territories throughout the nation, continues to seek franchise partners to bring quality fencing services to new areas.
We want to offer this life-changing business model to entrepreneurs so that they too can experience the success, freedom, and joy that come with owning a Big Jerry’s Fencing franchise.”FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Jerry’s Fencing is now operating within Arkansas for the first time in company history. The newest franchise location was purchased by Ramiro Valencia and Gladys Martinez. The team will be serving customers throughout the areas in and around Bentonville, Bella Vista, Berryville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale, Ozark, and Van Buren
— Jerry Davis, founder and owner of the Big Jerry’s Fencing
“Our team had the opportunity to connect with this team and knew it was a great fit for us. Ramiro and Gladys embody everything that Big Jerry’s values,” stated Jerry Davis, founder of Big Jerry’s Fencing. “The entire northwest Arkansas area will benefit from this team and their expertise.”
Big Jerry’s Fencing has continued to expand since its inception just 8 years ago. Beyond the new territory in Arkansas, Big Jerry’s can be found in Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee.
“Momentum is picking up as our model is proven over and over again in a variety of markets. We want to offer this life-changing business model to entrepreneurs so that they too can experience the success, freedom, and joy that come with owning a Big Jerry’s Fencing franchise,” stated Davis. “We are looking forward to our upcoming Discovery Days and have some heavy interest in Michigan and Colorado.”
All franchise territories come with a robust training and support system, which include things like branded elements, digital marketing collateral, operational support, and ongoing training. Additionally, franchise partners will have exclusive access to the “Draw Your Fence” software, receive a pre-configured laptop, and gain key vendor relationships.
To learn more about the latest northwest Arkansas location, visit https://bigjerrysfencing.com/northwest-ar-fence-company.
ABOUT Big Jerry’s Fencing
Big Jerry’s Fencing is revolutionizing the fencing industry through modern technology and hassle-free estimates. The company provides both residential and commercial fencing all in various styles. Estimates are always free. For more information about Big Jerry’s Fencing, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com/franchise-opportunities.
Robert Haligowski
Big Jerry's Fencing
robert@bigjerrysfencing.com