MCM Studios Introduces 'Feed Your Head', a Fusion of Science & Spirituality in a Groundbreaking Conversation Series
Exploring Science-Spirituality Nexus with Leading Experts in MCM Studios' Engaging Monthly Series
Don’t let this opportunity to expand your mind and feed your soul pass you by”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCM Studios, located at the vibrant heart of Chelsea at 253 West 28th Street, NY, NY 10001, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking monthly conversation series, "Feed Your Head". This illuminating salon series, presented by Feed Your Head Media (formerly known as Beyond Belief), is designed to delve deep into the fascinating nexus where science meets spirituality. Hosted by the acclaimed Senior Editor, Adam Jacobs, the series promises to engage audiences with thought-provoking discussions and insights.
— Feed Your Head
The inaugural event of the "Feed Your Head" Salon Series is set to take place on Sunday, April 21, at 5pm, featuring a compelling conversation with the esteemed Author Dr. Lisa Miller. Dr. Miller, a leading voice in the field of psychology and spirituality, is best known for her groundbreaking work and bestselling book, "The Awakened Brain." In her book, Dr. Miller offers profound insights into how spirituality can unlock the brain's potential and enhance our lives. This event presents a unique opportunity to explore the rich interplay between science and spirituality, shedding light on how these seemingly disparate fields intersect in fascinating and meaningful ways.
Interested media, who wish to interview MCM Studios or 'Feed Your Head' founders are invited to contact Workhouse, CEO, Adam Nelson via nelson@workhousepr.com
Previous podcasts of Feed Your Head have seen an array of distinguished guests, including leading scientific figures delving into topics such as reincarnation, near-death experiences, and the intricate nature of consciousness. This tradition of engaging with groundbreaking ideas and the brilliant minds behind them continues with the introduction of the new Conversation Series and will be taped inside of MCM's multi-camera TV studio.
Tickets for this engaging event are available for $10. In addition to stimulating conversation, the event will feature a selection of speciality drinks, offering attendees a chance to enjoy a social and intellectual evening. Furthermore, the event provides a rare opportunity for personal interactions, with chances to meet both Adam Jacobs and Dr. Lisa Miller after the discussion.
Join us for an evening of enlightenment and conversation at MCM Studios. Don't miss the chance to be part of a dialogue that bridges the gap between science and spirituality, expanding perspectives and deepening understanding. For tickets, visit https://www.feedyourhead.blog/p/conversations
MCM STUDIOS
The MCM model is really unique because we offer a single turn-key solution from development to delivery. Services include budget preparation, scheduling, production management and crew staffing. From the equipment side, we have several fully stocked 3.5 ton G&E trucks and an array of high end camera packages including brand new Sigma cinema lenses, wireless video and camera stabilizers. On the post production side, we have a full staff of editors, colorists, and re-recording sound mixers within our state of the art post facility in Midtown Manhattan. Our collaborative team of industry professionals have decades of experience to achieve the highest standard of creative content and a workflow that is drama-free. Our lateral business model creates an unified eco-system for the whole production. MCM prides itself on always exceeding client expectations, constantly bringing projects in on time, on budget and professionally produced by the best film artists in New York. Visit, http://mcmcreativeproductions.com
FEED YOUR HEAD
Feed Your Head is a forum for people of integrity and goodwill to ponder life’s biggest mysteries, to ask probing and uncomfortable questions, and to be open to novel answers—as counterintuitive as they might sometimes seem. But most of all, Feed Your Head, is a joyful celebration of reality itself. We are a collective of thinkers who have come to the realization that much of modern science and philosophy is deeply in the thrall of materialist thinking at the moment. We are concerned that this worldview has a negative impact on human thriving and may contribute to the current epidemic of anxiety, depression, and addiction that plagues our culture. After all, if we’re nothing more than the interaction of atoms and electrochemical impulses, there’s really not much to get excited over. Visit, https://www.feedyourhead.blog
Join us at MCM Studios for an enlightening evening, and be part of a conversation that promises to challenge and expand perspectives. For further inquiries:
MCM Studios
253 West 28th Street
New York, NY 10001
info@feedyourhead.blog
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok