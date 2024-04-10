Submit Release
Nebraska Attorney General's Office to Host Human Trafficking Training Events in Grand Island, Lexington, and O’Neill

Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers hosted a video conference with media from Grand Island, Lexington, and O’Neill to in anticipation of the upcoming community training sessions hosted by the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force (NHTTF). 

 

During April, there will be three training sessions for community members in Grand Island, Lexington, and O’Neill at no cost. 

 

There will be attendees from at least 11 counties in Nebraska including: Clay, Hamilton, Buffalo, Filmore, Platte, Franklin, Sherman, Knox, Holt, Gosper, and Furnas County.

 

Attorney General Hilgers announced in January that members from his office would host training events in eight cities. NHTTF has hosted events in Scottsbluff, North Platte, Beatrice, and Columbus so far this year. 

 

Each location has two daytime sessions designated for law enforcement, prosecutors, medical professionals, and advocates which are closed to the public. Registration is available on the Attorney General’s website

 

A third training is an evening session open to the general public. These trainings are available to any community member who would like to attend and do not require registration: 

 

Grand Island - April 11th at 7:00 PM

Grand Island Community Room

1503 W 2nd Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

 

Lexington - April 17th at 7:00 PM

Central Community College - Room #204

1501 Plum Creek Pkwy, Suite 1

Lexington, NE 68850

 

O'Neill - April 23rd at 7:00 PM

Northeast Community College - O'Neill Extended Campus - Room 104

505 East Hwy 20

O’Neill, NE 68763

 

More information about human trafficking in Nebraska can be found at on the Attorney General’s website

 

To report signs of human trafficking in Nebraska, call 1-833-PLS-LOOK (1-833-757-5665).

 

