NW Province Health Workers Trained In TB Infection Prevention And Control

CIDRZ, through its USAID-sponsored Tuberculosis Local Organisations Network (TBLON) project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has trained ninety (90) healthcare workers of Northwestern Province in Tuberculosis Infection Prevention and Control (TB IPC).

The training sessions were conducted in Solwezi, Kasempa, and Kalumbila districts.

Healthcare professionals trained included clinical officers, nurses, environmental health technologists, #pharmacists, and laboratory technicians.

Speaking during the official opening of the TB-IPC in Solwezi, North-Western Provincial Health Director Dr Luckson Chidikita expressed his profound appreciation for the USAID TBLON Project’s crucial role in building the capacity of healthcare workers in the province.

Dr Chidikita expressed confidence that the training would equip the participants with essential information and skills, hence mitigating the risk of contracting nosocomial infections like TB while delivering healthcare services.

He further commended the USAID TBLON project for its continued support in strengthening the Ministry of Health’s response to TB in the province.

He stressed the Ministry’s commitment, at the Provincial Health Office level, to collaborate with partners such as CIDRZ in the fight against TB.

