Rightworks recognized as Leader and High Performer in G2’s Spring 2024 Report

This is Rightworks’ 12th consecutive quarter to appear in the coveted G2 rankings.

HUDSON, N.H., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks is proud to announce it has been awarded multiple Leader, High Performer and Users Love Us badges in G2’s Spring 2024 Report. The recognition validates the company’s leadership position as the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting and tax professionals. For more than 20 years, firms and small businesses have turned to Rightworks for its expertise, world-class resources and secure cloud environment.

Rightworks earned the following recognition in G2’s Spring 2024 Report:

Leader — Grid ® for Managed Hosting Providers

for Managed Hosting Providers Leader — Small-Business Grid ® for Managed Hosting Providers

for Managed Hosting Providers High Performer — Mid-Market Grid ® for Managed Hosting Providers

for Managed Hosting Providers Users Love Us

“We are honored to be recognized by G2 and our customers as a leader,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks. “We take great pride in delivering the tools the profession requires and staying uniquely attuned to its dynamic needs. The Spring 2024 Report is our 12th consecutive appearance and is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our Rightworks team.”

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. Every year, more than 90 million people use G2’s authentic and verified peer reviews to make informed software decisions. To secure a badge from a G2 Grid® Report, a company’s product must have a rating that places it in the Leader or High Performer quadrants. A Users Love Us badge is awarded to companies with 20 reviews and an average rating of 4.0 or more stars.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a21d07e-90ac-43a5-b381-68f9ab5fae8d

Media contact: Angel Flores 603-565-2194 aflores@rightworks.com