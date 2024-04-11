Davie Entrepreneur Wins 2023 Comfort Keepers® Quest for Excellence Award

Comfort Keepers

CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI) awarded Angie Zeck, owner of Comfort Keepers of Davie, FL, the Quest for Excellence Award.

Her hard work, tenacity, and commitment to her clients truly deserve to be recognized and applauded.” — Natalie Black, CEO Comfort Keepers, North America

DAVIE, FL, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI), the franchisor of Comfort Keepers ® in-home care, recently recognized Angie, owner of the Davie Comfort Keepers office, for outstanding achievement with the Quest for Excellence Award. The annual Quest for Excellence award recognizes Comfort Keepers franchisees as the top sales performers with revenue growth or who deliver the most significant percentage year-over-year revenue growth within a category. Angie Zeck is being recognized and honored for delivering a stellar business performance in 2023. Part of the recognition included an incentive trip to Sonoma, California.

Comfort Keepers is a leading franchise that offers top-notch in-home care services to seniors, ensuring their safety and comfort while they stay in their own homes. It enables seniors to live comfortably, maintain their independence, and enjoy an improved quality of life.

“Comfort Keepers is very fortunate to have Angie in Davie providing quality services through a unique, individualized approach to care that helps seniors thrive and achieve greater well-being by fostering everyday positive moments, connection, and a more purposeful life,” said Natalie Black, CEO Comfort Keepers, North America.

For more information about Comfort Keepers of Davie's services, please visit https://www.comfortkeepers.com/offices/florida/davie/

About Comfort Keepers ®

For more than 25 years, Comfort Keepers ® has been Elevating the Human Spirit SM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company’s nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as “Comfort Keepers,” who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. In 2023, Comfort Keepers has been named a Great Place to Work ® certified company.

