Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

YORK, Pa., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 9, 2024, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on May 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2024.  

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.        

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.  
Craig L. Kauffman, President/CEO  Larry D. Pickett, Treasurer
717-747-1501 717-747-1502
ckauffman@peoplesbanknet.com lpickett@peoplesbanknet.com


