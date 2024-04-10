Cornyn Blasts Dems’ Judicial Intimidation Campaign

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) blasted Democrats for their years-long intimidation campaign against the federal judiciary and commended the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas for resisting calls from the Senate Majority Leader and the Judicial Conference to change how it assigns cases, which would have infringed upon Congress’ constitutional authority. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here .

“Last month, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas resisted Democrats’ latest attempt to intimidate the federal judiciary.”

“Regrettably, the Judicial Conference of the United States, in an effort to placate the Majority Leader, they recommended that district courts across the country randomly assign certain cases that seek to invalidate state or federal law.”

“I want to commend Chief Judge Godbey and the judges of the Northern District of Texas [for] resisting this political pressure, and commend them for doing what they know is right for their district and the people that live and litigate within that district.”

“Democrats’ attack[s] on our judiciary have varied, but the theme is always the same: it’s all about control. It’s all about politics. It’s all about outcomes, not justice and the rule of law.”

“Our Founders deliberately designed a system of checks and balances to prevent any one branch from forcing the other two to bend to its will, but that’s exactly what our Democratic colleagues are trying to do, and it’s wrong, it’s unconstitutional, and it must be stopped.”

“Democrats have made clear that they’ll do whatever it takes to secure partisan wins in the courts.”

“The American people can rest assured that Republicans will continue to defend America’s independent judiciary and fight these attacks, no matter what form they may take.”