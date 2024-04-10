Artesian Water Company Prepared to Fully Comply with EPA’s New PFAS Drinking Water Standard

NEWARK, Del., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Water Company, Inc. (Artesian), a subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider of water services on the Delmarva Peninsula, announced that it is well-prepared to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new drinking water standard that sets a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The MCL is expected to be effective in 2029.



Artesian has installed treatment for PFAS at ten of its facilities to date, and expects to install treatment at three more facilities in 2024. Artesian began its efforts to treat for PFAS a decade ago, well before EPA’s action to set a final drinking water standard. With advances in technology, PFAS now can be detected at significantly lower levels, allowing for enhanced monitoring capabilities and better identification of sources requiring treatment. While awaiting EPA’s determination of an MCL for PFAS in drinking water, during the past decade Artesian ensured levels of PFAS in its water systems were below the EPA’s health advisory level, EPA’s only prior available guidance.

Additionally, Artesian is among the claimants in two multi-district class action settlements designed to resolve claims for PFAS contamination in public drinking water systems. The settlements are intended to hold accountable those responsible for the PFAS contamination of water supplies for the costs of treatment. There is no assurance, however, that the settlements will completely offset the additional costs incurred to date or into the future.

“Artesian’s priority is the provision of safe, reliable water to customers. We have been at the forefront of efforts to monitor for PFAS and proactive in the installation of treatment based on the guidance available prior to EPA’s action to establish a final drinking water standard. We also believe in holding to account those responsible for the contamination of water supplies, reducing the financial burden otherwise shouldered by customers,” said Nicki Taylor, President of Artesian Water Company, Inc.

About PFAS

PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals used since the 1940s to produce many common household and commercial products. Products that may have contained PFAS include firefighting foams, stain repellents, non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, popcorn bags and pizza boxes. PFAS persist in the environment, thus sometimes characterized as “forever chemicals,” and over time find their way into sources of drinking water supply.

About Artesian Water Company

Artesian Water Company is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.8 billion gallons of water per year through 1,470 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.