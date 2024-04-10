Children’s Party and Event Company, Big Idea Entertainment, Kicks Off Spring with New Franchise Opportunity
The new franchise opportunity is available in select exclusive territories as the company seeks to gain footing in Texas, Florida, and Georgia.
There's big news in the children's services and entertainment sector this month as Big Idea Entertainment, a pioneering children's party entertainment company, launches its franchise opportunity nationwide.
— Keith Tusing, CEO and Founder of Big Idea Entertainment
"We wanted to offer an opportunity to others to change their life like it has ours,” said Keith Tusing, Founder and CEO of Big Idea Entertainment. “We have designed our franchise model to be seamless, so our franchisees can simply plug in and go. It's fun, in-demand, and is designed to be profitable for our franchise owners."
The company, which specializes in family-fun style event entertainment such as foam parties, backyard carnivals, mobile mini-golf and more, is now accepting applications to help spread joy throughout the country. According to Tusing, Big Idea will initially focus on establishing franchise locations in Florida, Georgia, and Texas, targeting areas with a high demand for quality children's entertainment services. The company's unique franchise model provides a turnkey solution for aspiring entrepreneurs who share the vision of delivering unique packaged parties to families.
"Big Idea Entertainment is focused on providing exceptional experiences to families, and we are seeking franchisees who can get on board with us and carry on our philosophy in unreached markets. We have discovered the key elements to succeeding in the children’s entertainment space, and there is no better time to join," Tusing stated.
The franchise opportunity with Big Idea Entertainment offers comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a proven business model. Franchisees will have access to a range of party themes, interactive activities, and professional guidance to ensure their success in this growing industry. As stated on the company’s franchise website, the global children’s entertainment market exceeded $11 billion in 2022.
To learn more, visit www.bigideafranchise.com or email the team at ryan@bigideaentertainment.com.
About Big Idea Entertainment
Founded in 2013, Big Idea Entertainment is a leading children's party entertainment and event company dedicated to creating magical experiences for families. With a focus on fun, creativity, and professionalism, Big Idea Entertainment is sure to impress and be a source of long lasting memories. Party options include Foam Palooza, Backyard Carnival, Gellyball Adventures, Bubble Show, Mini Golf Anywhere, Big Idea Splash, Big Idea Brick Lab, Archery Tag Heroes, and Big Idea Blizzard. Learn more at www.bigideaentertainment.com.
Keith Tusing
Big Idea Entertainment
Keith@bigideaentertainment.com