New Jersey Entrepreneur Wins 2023 Comfort Keepers® Quest For Excellence Award

CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI), awarded the Quest for Excellence Award to Stephanie Howe, the owner of multiple New Jersey Comfort Keepers locations.

Her hard work, tenacity, and commitment to her clients truly deserve to be recognized and applauded.” — Natalie Black, CEO of Comfort Keepers, North America

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In appreciation of Stephanie Howe's outstanding achievements, the Comfort Keepers ® in-home care franchisor, CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI), recently granted Stephanie the Quest for Excellence Award. Stephanie is the owner of Comfort Keepers locations in Robbinsville, Bridgewater, Mountainside, Warren, Toms River, and Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Stephanie Howe is being recognized and honored for delivering a stellar business performance in 2023. Part of the recognition included an incentive trip to Sonoma, California.

Comfort Keepers is a leading franchise that offers top-notch in-home care services to seniors. These services are designed to keep our loved ones safe and comfortable in their own homes. With the help of Comfort Keepers, seniors can enjoy an enhanced quality of life while maintaining their independence.

“Comfort Keepers is very fortunate to have Stephanie in New Jersey providing quality services through a unique, individualized approach to care that helps seniors thrive and achieve greater well-being by fostering everyday positive moments, connection, and a more purposeful life,” said Natalie Black, CEO of Comfort Keepers, North America.

For more information about Comfort Keepers of Robbinsville's services, please visit https://www.comfortkeepers.com/offices/new-jersey/robbinsville/

About Comfort Keepers ®

For more than 25 years, Comfort Keepers ® has been Elevating the Human Spirit SM, through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults, empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company’s nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as “Comfort Keepers,” who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. In 2023, Comfort Keepers has been named a Great Place to Work ® certified company. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.