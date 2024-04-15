Virtue Recovery Offers Holistic Therapy Options for Enhanced Rehabilitation

Virtue Recovery Center Offers Holistic Therapy Options for Enhanced Rehabilitation

Virtue Recovery blends holistic therapies with diverse treatments for a comprehensive addiction recovery, focusing on healing mind, body, and spirit.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a Personalized Journey Toward Recovery with

Virtue Recovery Center is proud to announce an expanded suite of holistic therapy options designed to complement its evidence-based rehabilitation programs. Recognizing the intricate link between mental, physical, and spiritual health, Virtue Recovery Center now offers a more integrative approach to recovery, providing patients with innovative tools to navigate the challenges of addiction.

What is a Holistic Approach to Healing?

A comprehensive approach to healing encompasses both holistic and traditional medical detox therapies, offering a form of care that considers the entire person—physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being—in pursuit of optimal health and wellness. While traditional medical treatments often address specific symptoms or illnesses, this integrated approach also includes holistic therapies that address the root causes of imbalance or disease. Combining conventional medical treatments with therapeutic practices and lifestyle changes supports the body's natural healing processes and complements the efficacy of medical interventions. The goal is to alleviate symptoms and empower individuals to improve their well-being, ensuring a harmonious blend of modern and traditional healing methodologies.

What Are Some Examples of Holistic Therapies?

• Meditation and Mindfulness: Practices aimed at enhancing self-awareness, reducing stress, and promoting mental clarity.

• Yoga: Combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to improve overall physical and psychological health.

• Nutritional Counseling: Offers guidance on healthy eating habits and nutrition to support overall wellness.

• Massage Therapy: Manual manipulation of soft body tissues to enhance a person’s health and well-being.

• Biofeedback: A technique that teaches controlling bodily processes that are normally involuntary, such as heart rate, blood pressure, muscle tension, and skin temperature.

• Art and Music Therapy: Uses the creative process of making art or music as a therapeutic tool to help address emotional and psychological issues.

• Hydrotherapy: Using water in various forms (ice, steam, liquid) for pain relief and treatment.

• Physical Activity: Regular, moderate exercise to improve physical and mental health, including walking, swimming, or cycling.

• Detoxification Therapies: Practices aimed at removing toxins from the body, including special diets, fasting, and sauna therapy.

The core of Virtue Recovery Center's philosophy is addressing the entire individual—not just the addiction—to ensure a more meaningful and enduring recovery. This principle has led to integrating these new holistic therapies alongside established traditional ones, creating a comprehensive treatment spectrum. Each therapeutic modality, whether conventional medical treatments or holistic practices, is thoughtfully chosen to aid the healing journey. This integrative approach provides patients with a variety of strategies to manage stress, alleviate anxiety, and cultivate a profound sense of well-being, ensuring a balanced and personalized path to recovery.

"Virtue Recovery Center embraces the addition of a holistic treatment approach because we understand that recovery transcends the physical aspect of addiction. It's about healing the mind, body, and spirit together. Our holistic and traditional therapies are designed to address every facet of our client's lives, ensuring a balanced and sustainable path to sobriety. As we often say here at Virtue, 'True recovery is a journey of transformation that touches every part of an individual's life’ - Michael Banis, CDO at Virtue Recovery Center.

Evidence-Based, Patient-Centered Care

Virtue Recovery Center’s commitment to offering the highest quality care is evident in its adherence to evidence-based treatment methodologies. From cognitive behavioral therapy to dialectical behavioral therapy and beyond, every aspect of a patient's treatment plan is grounded in research and tailored to meet their needs. This personalized approach ensures that each individual receives the most effective strategies for overcoming addiction.

At Virtue Recovery, patients can access various traditional therapies foundational to their recovery journey. These include evidence-based practices such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), medication-assisted treatment (MAT), and psychotherapy, all aimed at addressing the underlying causes of addiction and facilitating long-term healing.

Transformative Facilities Designed for Recovery

Patients at Virtue Recovery Center enjoy access to luxurious, state-of-the-art facilities throughout Oregon, Nevada, Texas, and Arizona. These serene environments are equipped with modern amenities and staffed by compassionate professionals, providing a supportive backdrop for recovery. Highlights of the facilities include executive chef-prepared meals, on-site gyms, and low staff-to-patient ratios, ensuring that each individual’s journey is comfortable, dignified, and conducive to healing.

Start Your Journey with Virtue Recovery Center

Embrace the opportunity to rediscover your strength and regain control of your life. By integrating holistic therapies into a comprehensive treatment plan, Virtue Recovery Center stands as a bastion of hope for individuals and families dealing with the complexities of addiction recovery.

Virtue Recovery Center's methodology embraces the integration of traditional rehab with holistic therapies, emphasizing a holistic and evidence-based care approach aimed at treating the full spectrum of addiction. By blending conventional rehab therapies like cognitive-behavioral therapy and medication-assisted treatment with holistic practices such as mindfulness, yoga, and nutrition counseling, Virtue Recovery Center commits to addressing the physical, psychological, and spiritual dimensions of addiction. This inclusive approach ensures patients receive the multifaceted support necessary for a comprehensive and lasting recovery.

Virtue Recovery Center offers a broad spectrum of treatment modalities, encompassing inpatient and outpatient programs and detoxification processes alongside diverse therapeutic approaches. At the heart of our methodology is the seamless integration of conventional practices, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), with avant-garde holistic therapies, ensuring productive outcomes for our clients. In the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Virtue Recovery Center is distinguished by its affiliation with a wide network of insurance providers, including Behavioral Health Options (BHO), Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), and numerous commercial insurance plans. Our commitment to accessibility is reflected in our ongoing efforts to establish new partnerships, thereby expanding the accessibility of our top-tier rehabilitation services to an even broader demographic of individuals seeking recovery.