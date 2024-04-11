Join ReelwUrld's Social Film Studio and Shape An Epic Story

ReelwUrld Shot by Thais Aquino Cast members of the ReelwUrld app Photo Credit Somnang Vann Justice for Hire stars film a scene for the show Photo Credit Somnang Vann

Step into ReelwUrld: Direct, star, and own a piece of the first community-driven cinematic universe—where creativity shapes the story.

I want people to know we’re serious about building a tech company fused with a Hollywood studio. One that looks at every creator and audience member as a true partner and active participant” — Jan Lucanus, Founder of ReelwUrld

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pioneering initiative, Jan Lucanus, a world-renowned martial artist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, is offering $1 million in shares of his cinematic social network company ReelwUrld to the public. ReelwUrld’s platform promises that every video posted is part of a movie or show that the cast members star in with the rest of the app’s global community. Their first show, Justice For Hire, created a buzz on TikTok, using ReelwUrld’s patent-pending technology to enable their audience to participate as characters within the expansive JFH storyline, creating one of the largest casts ever assembled in the history of film or television.

Jan Lucanus's approach with ReelwUrld emphasizes community ownership of characters, stories, and the company itself. Lucanus has gone beyond traditional methods to share his vision, incorporating a blend of creativity and community engagement that is as diverse as it is effective. Driving a Lyft and Uber around Hollywood to promote ReelwUrld, Lucanus turned each ride into a pitch meeting, resulting in new investors, new cast members (what ReelwUrld calls their app users), and new partnerships. At San Diego Comic-Con related events, ReelwUrld gave away three $10K production deals to empower fan creators to build their own superhero franchises on their app, tapping into the comic and cosplay culture that lies at the heart of ReelwUrld's audience. Commitment to inclusivity, ReelwUrld partnered with ActNOW LA, Hollywood’s LGBTQIA+ centric acting studio to train talent, develop original characters, and produce a series of action shorts within the story world of Justice For Hire.

“Care, respect, and shared success are things we need to see more of in culture and ownership drives those behaviors” states Lucanus. “I want people to know we’re serious about building a different kind of tech company fused with a Hollywood studio. One that looks at every creator and audience member as a true partner and active participant. Retaining ownership of their creativity and being able to own part of our company are ideas that are spiritually linked to ReelwUrld’s purpose - making better characters in the world through cinema.”

With ReelwUrld’s public offering wrapping at the end of April, filmmaker Jan Lucanus and his team are prepared for a transformative era of interactive storytelling, mixing social media with filmmaking, AI tools, and live content creation events with studio partners. Backed by a distinguished advisory board, including Jeff Gomez of Marvel and Star Wars fame, and Greg Lipper, former NASDAQ COO, ReelwUrld is well-positioned to redefine the filmmaking landscape. They invite the public to be part of this revolution on their website https://www.reelwurld.com/