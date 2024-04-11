Matregenix Elevates Nanofiber Production through Expansion into New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility
The expansion will strengthen the company's IP portfolio and meet growing consumer demands
Matregenix Inc., a pioneering technology company based in California, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its operations into a new 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in Mission Viejo, California. This expansion is a testament to Matregenix's commitment to advancing the field of nanofiber and marks a significant milestone in the company's growth.
— Sherif Soliman
The new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art clean rooms designed for clinical-grade manufacturing, alongside fully outfitted laboratories. Dr. Sherif Soliman, founder and CEO of Matregenix, expressed his enthusiasm about the new expansion, stating, “Leveraging the new facility, we plan to continue enhancing our quality management system that would allow us to design, develop, manufacture and supply nanofiber biomaterials suitable for use in implantable medical devices.”
With its proprietary in-house capabilities for constructing electrospinning machines, Matregenix has equipped the new facility with multiple electrospinning machines offering diverse capabilities, with plans to add more industrial lines by the end of the year.
Dr. Soliman highlighted the company’s strategic growth: “The time has arrived for us to add capacity. Over the past years, we focused on R&D to develop new products and strengthen our IP portfolio, while simultaneously serving our customers by supplying nanofiber materials for various industrial applications. We have received significant inbound demand, and it is time to ramp up our production to be able to meet it.”
Matregenix’s expansion not only addresses the current infrastructure deficit for nanofiber production in the United States but also positions the company as the largest nanofiber supplier in the U.S. Through leveraging its in-house designed nanofiber manufacturing equipment and unique TURBO spinning technology, Matregenix is leading the way in global nanofiber innovation, supporting the growth and advancement of the industry.
About Matregenix Inc.
Matregenix Inc. is a leading technology company based in California, specializing in the development, manufacture, and supply of nanofiber materials for various applications, including implantable medical devices. As a frontrunner in nanofiber innovation, Matregenix is dedicated to enhancing healthcare solutions through its advanced materials and technologies.
For more information, visit www.matregenix.com
