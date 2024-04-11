Miami Luxury RE LLC Affirms Miami's Dominance in Luxury Real Estate Market Amidst Knight Frank's 2024 Wealth Report
MIAMI, FL, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Tops Best City In USA for Luxury Residential Real Estate price appreciation, according to a recently released Knight Frank 2024 Wealth Report.
Looking forward, Maria Kuzina aligns with Knight Frank’s forecast, foreseeing Miami as a frontrunner in the luxury property market in the United States. “Miami’s allure,” she affirms, “continues to attract discerning buyers seeking unparalleled lifestyle opportunities.”
Amidst the evolving landscape of luxury real estate investments, Maria Kuzina remains steadfast in her commitment to excellence, ensuring that Miami Luxury RE LLC continues to uphold its reputation as a leading force in luxury property transactions. "Our dedication to innovation and client satisfaction," she concludes, "is unwavering, driving us to set new standards of excellence within the industry."
High Net-Worth Individuals are seeking a better lifestyle and a good investment when it comes to buy their next Luxury Residence.
Also, on the list as a priority is taxes, and safety.
One Quarter of all ultra-wealthy Americans or those who worth $30m + are looking to buy a luxury residential property this year with majority looking at Miami as their top pick.
Miami is forecasted to be the best city for best appreciation.
Super high-net-worth individuals are relocating to Miami in droves. Prime examples are Ken Griffin, billionaire hedge-fund owner has invested more than $1b USD in the Greater Miami area. Jeff Bezos billionaire owner of Amazon has spent more than $147m on 2 properties saving himself hundreds of millions of dollars of taxes based on his move to Florida.
About Miami Luxury RE LLC: Miami Luxury RE LLC stands as a prestigious real estate firm headquartered in the vibrant city of Miami, Florida, renowned for its expertise in luxury property transactions. Embracing a steadfast commitment to providing unparalleled client experiences, they have continually raised the bar within the industry. Their unwavering pursuit of innovation and unwavering focus on client contentment have garnered them numerous accolades, notably the esteemed USA Property Awards 2023-2024 recognition for Best Real Estate Agency in Florida and USA, Best Real Estate Agency Marketing in Florida and USA. Additionally, they proudly clinched the title of Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Florida consecutively in 2021, 2022, and 2023 as bestowed by Luxury Lifestyle. Miami Luxury RE LLC specializes in Luxury properties for high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, sport celebrities from $2m USD to over $100m USD.
Whether you are looking to buy or sell a luxury property in the Miami area, Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC offers a wealth of expertise and a commitment to exceeding expectations, making them a top choice for those seeking the pinnacle of luxury real estate services in this vibrant city.
Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC also specializes in pre-construction branded projects with preferential pricing and selection for their clients. MLRE is an official authorized preferred seller of all the branded real estate projects in Miami and has one of the most extensive websites for Luxury Real Estate in Miami - www.miamiluxuryrealestates.com.
For all your Luxury Real Estate buying and selling needs, please call Maria Kuzina, Miami Luxury RE LLC, +1-855-75-MIAMI (64264), or visit our website at www.miamiluxuryrealestates.com
