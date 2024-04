Water survival at YSU

Capt. Thomas Lavelle, a pilot with the 757th Airlift Squadron, is pulled through the water by a parachute cord during water survival training on April 7, 2024, at Youngstown State University, Ohio. Water survival training is a triennial requirement for all aircrew members. The training includes familiarization with aircrew flight equipment aboard a C-130H Hercules aircraft, 20-person and one-person life raft operations, swimming techniques, parachute drag and parachute escape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)