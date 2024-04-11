Compassionate St. Augustine Launches the Purple Bench Initiative

Proceeds from this initiative will go to fund nonprofit’s community programs.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compassionate St. Augustine (CSA), whose mission is to influence and grow a culture of compassion through advocacy, awareness, and action, is excited to announce the launch of its newest initiative, The Purple Bench. Created to encourage community members to engage in compassionate practices despite different backgrounds, religions, ethnicities, and views, the Purple Bench program is placing purple benches around St. Augustine, inviting individuals and businesses to sit together to find common ground.

“The Purple Bench initiative promotes unity and service within our community,” says Sultana Rahim-Barakzovy, board president of Compassionate St. Augustine. “Our goal is to inspire others through the expression of kindness, curiosity and empathy.”

As the Charter for Compassion states, “We urgently need to make compassion a clear, luminous, and dynamic force in our polarized world.” In a world divided by polarizing opinions, finding common ground is increasingly important. The Purple Bench initiative provides a neutral environment where people can sit with others to discuss compassion. Participants are encouraged to share an act of compassion they recently provided or experienced. They are asked to be respectful, listen deeply, express kindness, show curiosity and demonstrate empathy in conversations on the purple benches.

“This new initiative will enhance Compassionate St. Augustine’s mission of influencing, inspiring and growing a culture of compassion,” says Charter for Compassion liaison, Nancy Murphy. “The purple benches the community will see around the city represent a commitment made by our citizens to work towards a more compassionate world.”

CSA is actively seeking more sponsors of the initiative. As a Purple Bench Ambassador, sponsors receive a Purple Bench with a plaque designating you or your organization as a Compassionate Ambassador. Purple Bench Ambassadors are also recognized on the CSA website for demonstrating their commitment to a more compassionate world.

Visit compassionstaugustine.org to learn more, donate and get involved.

About Compassionate St. Augustine

Compassionate St. Augustine is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in St. Augustine Florida. Our vision is to inspire others to make a positive impact by fostering a culture of compassion. The organization calls on individuals, communities, and organizations to promote compassion in all aspects of life. It seeks to foster a global movement of individuals dedicated to living by the principles of compassion, empathy, and the Golden Rule. For more information about our initiatives, visit https://www.compassionstaugustine.org.