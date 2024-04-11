US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Had Exposure to Asbestos in a Ship's Engine Room Before 1983-and Who Has Lung Cancer Anywhere in the USA to Call About Compensation-It May Exceed $100,000

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has developed lung cancer and he had significant exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard before 1983-please call us at 866-714-6466. ” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call us at 866-714-6466 if before 1983 you had significant exposure to asbestos in a ship's engine room, as a member of a ship's repair crew, or if you had substantial exposure to asbestos while your ship was undergoing repairs at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and they might qualify for VA Benefits.

"It bears repeating------most Navy Veterans who had routine exposure to asbestos in the navy before 1983-and then develop lung cancer are not aware of the fact that the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too--not just people who will develop mesothelioma. An asbestos lung cancer financial compensation claim for a US Navy Veteran does not involve suing the navy-and as long as the Veteran is represented by lawyers who know what they are doing-the process is straightforward.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



