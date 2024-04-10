Minister of Home Affairs welcomes Vatican foreign minister

VIETNAM, April 10 - HÀ NỘI — Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà received visiting Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Highlighting the diversity of religions in Việt Nam, Trà said there are 16 religions, 36 religious organisations, and 27 million religious followers in Việt Nam who account for 27 per cent of the country’s population. Catholicism has about seven million followers, ranking second in the number of followers in the country.

Minister Trà appreciated the contributions of Catholic followers to national development and defence while speaking highly of the role of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Việt Nam in guiding the development of Catholicism in the country and instructing followers to lead a good secular and religious life.

The minister attributed those results to efforts by the Vietnamese Party and State and religious followers, including Catholics, as well as support from the Vatican.

Trà expressed her delight that relations between Việt Nam and the Vatican have been growing and obtaining good results, describing the presence of the first Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam as a clear demonstration of the sound relations.

Trà thanked the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations for considerably helping to promote relations between the two sides.

As the State management body for religious affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs will coordinate with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Việt Nam to provide favourable conditions for activities of the Resident Papal Representative, the host official stated.

For his part, Gallagher said he hopes following the agreement on the Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam, bilateral ties will continue to be reinforced and upgraded.

He considered achievements in the Việt Nam - Vatican relations as an illustration of the presence of the Catholic Church in Việt Nam as seen in the local administration’s recognition and favourable conditions for the Church to perform its functions, including contributing to national development, caring for the poor, and bringing love to all.

The achievements obtained so far will open up new paths for the Church to continue affirming its presence in Việt Nam and engaging more in health care and education, he noted, mentioning Vietnamese authorities’ permission for the establishment of the Việt Nam Catholic Academy.

Sharing Gallagher’s opinions on healthcare and educational affairs, Minister Trà said the Vietnamese side will help promote these two areas.

She also suggested Minister Gallagher visit parishes, dioceses, and Catholic followers in the country to see the solidarity of religions and religious followers in the community of all Vietnamese ethnic groups.

The host voiced her hope that under the leadership of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Việt Nam, Catholic followers will continue following Pope Benedict XVI’s teaching that to be a good Christian is to be a good citizen, and the relations between Việt Nam and the Vatican will continue to flourish. — VNS