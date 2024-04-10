Prime Minister hosts Vatican foreign minister

VIETNAM, April 10 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception for visiting Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, in Hà Nội on April 10.

The PM said Archbishop Gallagher’s Việt Nam visit, the first by a Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican, especially after the adoption of the Status of the Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam, is significant to the Vietnamese Catholic community, contributing to strengthening the relationship between the two sides.

Chính expressed his belief that the visit will be a success, saying it offers an opportunity for Archbishop Gallagher to witness the development of the Catholic community in the Southeast Asian nation.

Briefing the guest on the religious situation in Việt Nam, home to 7.2 million parishioners, the leader affirmed that the Vietnamese State pursues the consistent policy of respecting and ensuring people's freedom of belief and religion, with the system of relevant policies and laws being perfected.

Chính expressed his hope that Vietnamese Catholics will further lead a good religious and secular life and contribute more to strengthening the great national solidarity bloc.

Highlighting the progress of the relations between Việt Nam and the Holy See, the PM said the two sides have maintained high-level contacts as well as the operation of the Joint Working Group.

All-level Vietnamese authorities and localities have facilitated the activities of the Resident Papal Representative, he added.

Chính called the upgrade of the relationship to the level of Resident Papal Representative a milestone and the result of a positive exchange process in the spirit of respect, cooperation and mutual understanding.

It also demonstrates that the Vietnamese State always creates favourable conditions for the activities of religions, including Catholicism, he continued.

For his part, Archbishop Gallagher said he was impressed by Việt Nam’s socio-economic and diplomatic achievements which see the contributions by Catholics, noting his belief that the community wishes and is able to contribute more to the country’s prosperous development.

He also rejoiced at the fine relationship between Việt Nam and the Holy See through the maintenance of high-level contacts and the role of the Joint Working Group whose 11th meeting is expected to be held in Hà Nội.

Archbishop Gallagher thanked Vietnamese competent agencies for their support for the Resident Papal Representative, saying he believes that with mutual understanding and sincere dialogue, the relationship will made new progress.

Host and guest shared the view on the need to push ahead with high-level contacts, including Pope Francis' visit to Việt Nam.

On this occasion, Archbishop Gallagher conveyed regards from Pope Francis to Vietnamese leaders and invitation from Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, to PM Chính to visit the Vatican.

While in Việt Nam, Archbishop Gallagher also held meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, and Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, and visited the Archdioceses of H Nội, HCM City and Huế. — VNS