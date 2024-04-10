Flexitank Packaging Market to Surpass USD 5.2 Billion By 2031 Driven by Cost-Effectiveness and Rising Global Trade
Flexitanks' cost-effectiveness and versatility drive demand, notably in food, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors.TEXAS, AUSTIN, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flexitank Packaging Market according to the SNS Insider report, reached a size of USD 1.23 Billion in 2023. It is projected to reach a value of USD 5.23 Billion by 2031, experiencing a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Flexitanks are large, flexible bladders used to transport bulk liquids ranging from 12,000 to 26,000 liters. Their affordability, single-use nature reducing contamination risks, and ability to hold more payload than drums or IBCs make them a popular choice. The single-trip format for temperature-sensitive liquids in pharmaceuticals is particularly attractive. The market is expected to benefit from the need to reduce bulk packaging weight for efficient and cost-effective transportation. Additional growth factors include minimal labor and logistics costs for handling, elimination of cleaning expenses due to single-use, and their eco-friendly nature. However, potential leakage or breakage during transport of hazardous liquids could hinder growth, and fluctuating costs of plastic resins used in production pose challenges for manufacturers.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc
- SIA FLEXITANKS
- Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Ltd
- Braid Logistics UK Ltd
- Yunjet Plastics Packaging
- K Tank Supply Ltd
- Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd
- Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH
- TRUST Flexitanks
- Full-Pak
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The surge in global trade, particularly in food & beverage, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, is driving the need for cost-effective bulk liquid transportation. Flexitanks are a perfect fit for this demand. Furthermore, developing economies undergoing rapid urbanization and industrialization are creating a new market hungry for liquid bulk transportation solutions. Flexitank providers can capitalize on this opportunity by forming partnerships and expanding service offerings to cater to these evolving needs. Finally, going beyond basic flexitank transportation by providing value-added services like tracking, cleaning, or specialized handling can create a competitive edge and unlock additional revenue streams for companies
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Flexitanks offer options for various needs. Single-trip dominates due to their lower cost and reduced risk of contamination, making them ideal for most applications. Multi-trip options exist for specific uses or when cost savings outweigh the benefits of single-use. Similarly, top loading is the most common method for its ease of use, while bottom loading caters to specialized situations or space limitations. The food and beverage industry is the biggest driver, utilizing flexitanks for various food-grade liquids. The pharmaceutical sector is a growing segment due to flexitanks' ability to handle temperature-sensitive products. Industrial products, wine & spirits, and other applications further contribute to the market's diversification.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
- Single-Trip
- Multi-Trip
𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
- Top Loading
- Bottom Loading
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
- Food Grade Liquids
- Pharmaceutical Liquids
- Industrial Products
- Wine & Spirits
- Others
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
While the direct impact on flexitank use for bulk distributors is limited (sunflower oil, a major Ukrainian export, is primarily transported by tanker ships), the war has disrupted supply lines and transportation routes between the two countries. This can lead to delays, rerouting, or suspension of flexitank shipments, impacting availability and pricing. The Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts are currently unsafe and impassable, impacting shipping and leading to stranded cargo and equipment at Ukrainian ports.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧
While economic slowdowns can trigger a decrease in manufacturing and trade, leading to a potential drop in demand for bulk liquids and consequently flexitanks, the impact might be mitigated. This is because flexitanks play a vital role in essential industries like food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. Even during economic downturns, the demand for these products remains relatively stable. Therefore, flexitanks in these sectors may experience a buffering effect, protecting them from the full brunt of an economic slowdown. However, the overall impact on the flexitank market would still depend on the severity and duration of the economic downturn.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
The Asia Pacific region reigns supreme in the flexitank market, holding a dominant 44% share in 2023. This dominance is fueled by the presence of agricultural giants like China and India, along with the booming palm oil industry in Indonesia and Malaysia. Furthermore, lower production costs in these Asian powerhouses have enticed outsourcing from European and North American companies. While Asia Pacific leads the pack, Europe is projected for significant growth due to its thriving pharmaceutical sector, particularly in Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, where temperature-sensitive drug exports are on the rise. North America is also poised for steady growth, driven by the continuous expansion of the US manufacturing sector, which will create a strong demand for flexitanks in various applications.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
- Flexitank packaging is gaining traction due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and suitability for transporting various liquids across industries.
- The rising demand for efficient and affordable bulk liquid transportation solutions in international trade, particularly in food & beverage, chemicals, and
pharmaceuticals, is a key growth driver.
- As urbanization and industrialization accelerate in these regions, the demand for cost-effective and flexible bulk liquid transportation solutions will
increase.
- The flexitank industry's focus on eco-friendly solutions through the use of recycled materials, single-use designs, and advancements in waste
minimization will be a key differentiator in a competitive market.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
- In November 2023, ASF, Inc., a prominent logistics services provider, announced the expansion of its flexitank portfolio. This expansion focuses on highly
efficient and environmentally responsible shipping solutions for non-hazardous liquids.
- VTG Tanktainer GmbH, a leading provider of tankage equipment, broadened its service offerings in January 2020 by including flexitanks in its existing
portfolio.
