Flexitank Packaging Market to Surpass USD 5.2 Billion By 2031 Driven by Cost-Effectiveness and Rising Global Trade

Flexitanks' cost-effectiveness and versatility drive demand, notably in food, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors.

TEXAS, AUSTIN, USA, April 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Flexitank Packaging Market according to the SNS Insider report, reached a size of USD 1.23 Billion in 2023. It is projected to reach a value of USD 5.23 Billion by 2031, experiencing a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐žFlexitanks are large, flexible bladders used to transport bulk liquids ranging from 12,000 to 26,000 liters. Their affordability, single-use nature reducing contamination risks, and ability to hold more payload than drums or IBCs make them a popular choice. The single-trip format for temperature-sensitive liquids in pharmaceuticals is particularly attractive. The market is expected to benefit from the need to reduce bulk packaging weight for efficient and cost-effective transportation. Additional growth factors include minimal labor and logistics costs for handling, elimination of cleaning expenses due to single-use, and their eco-friendly nature. Additional growth factors include minimal labor and logistics costs for handling, elimination of cleaning expenses due to single-use, and their eco-friendly nature. However, potential leakage or breakage during transport of hazardous liquids could hinder growth, and fluctuating costs of plastic resins used in production pose challenges for manufacturers.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:- Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc- SIA FLEXITANKS- Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Ltd- Braid Logistics UK Ltd- Yunjet Plastics Packaging- K Tank Supply Ltd- Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd- Bรผscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH- TRUST Flexitanks- Full-Pak

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌThe surge in global trade, particularly in food & beverage, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, is driving the need for cost-effective bulk liquid transportation. Flexitanks are a perfect fit for this demand. Furthermore, developing economies undergoing rapid urbanization and industrialization are creating a new market hungry for liquid bulk transportation solutions. Flexitank providers can capitalize on this opportunity by forming partnerships and expanding service offerings to cater to these evolving needs. Finally, going beyond basic flexitank transportation by providing value-added services like tracking, cleaning, or specialized handling can create a competitive edge and unlock additional revenue streams for companies๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌFlexitanks offer options for various needs. Single-trip dominates due to their lower cost and reduced risk of contamination, making them ideal for most applications. Multi-trip options exist for specific uses or when cost savings outweigh the benefits of single-use. Similarly, top loading is the most common method for its ease of use, while bottom loading caters to specialized situations or space limitations. The food and beverage industry is the biggest driver, utilizing flexitanks for various food-grade liquids. The pharmaceutical sector is a growing segment due to flexitanks' ability to handle temperature-sensitive products. Industrial products, wine & spirits, and other applications further contribute to the market's diversification.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ฎ๐›-๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž- Single-Trip- Multi-Trip๐๐ฒ ๐‹๐จ๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž- Top Loading- Bottom Loading๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง- Food Grade Liquids- Pharmaceutical Liquids- Industrial Products- Wine & Spirits- Others

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐'๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐"๐ค๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐–๐š๐ซWhile the direct impact on flexitank use for bulk distributors is limited (sunflower oil, a major Ukrainian export, is primarily transported by tanker ships), the war has disrupted supply lines and transportation routes between the two countries. This can lead to delays, rerouting, or suspension of flexitank shipments, impacting availability and pricing. The Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts are currently unsafe and impassable, impacting shipping and leading to stranded cargo and equipment at Ukrainian ports.๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„๐œ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐’๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐งWhile economic slowdowns can trigger a decrease in manufacturing and trade, leading to a potential drop in demand for bulk liquids and consequently flexitanks, the impact might be mitigated. This is because flexitanks play a vital role in essential industries like food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. Even during economic downturns, the demand for these products remains relatively stable. Therefore, flexitanks in these sectors may experience a buffering effect, protecting them from the full brunt of an economic slowdown. However, the overall impact on the flexitank market would still depend on the severity and duration of the economic downturn.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌThe Asia Pacific region reigns supreme in the flexitank market, holding a dominant 44% share in 2023. This dominance is fueled by the presence of agricultural giants like China and India, along with the booming palm oil industry in Indonesia and Malaysia. Furthermore, lower production costs in these Asian powerhouses have enticed outsourcing from European and North American companies. While Asia Pacific leads the pack, Europe is projected for significant growth due to its thriving pharmaceutical sector, particularly in Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, where temperature-sensitive drug exports are on the rise. North America is also poised for steady growth, driven by the continuous expansion of the US manufacturing sector, which will create a strong demand for flexitanks in various applications.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐"๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ- Flexitank packaging is gaining traction due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and suitability for transporting various liquids across industries.- The rising demand for efficient and affordable bulk liquid transportation solutions in international trade, particularly in food & beverage, chemicals, andpharmaceuticals, is a key growth driver.- As urbanization and industrialization accelerate in these regions, the demand for cost-effective and flexible bulk liquid transportation solutions willincrease.- The flexitank industry's focus on eco-friendly solutions through the use of recycled materials, single-use designs, and advancements in wasteminimization will be a key differentiator in a competitive market.

๐'๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:- In November 2023, ASF, Inc., a prominent logistics services provider, announced the expansion of its flexitank portfolio. This expansion focuses on highlyefficient and environmentally responsible shipping solutions for non-hazardous liquids.- VTG Tanktainer GmbH, a leading provider of tankage equipment, broadened its service offerings in January 2020 by including flexitanks in its existingportfolio. 