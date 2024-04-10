Master Ricardo Liborio Promotes 2004 Judo Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson To 5th Degree Black Belt In Brazilian Jiujitsu
Dr. Rhadi Ferguson's promotion to a 5th Degree is a milestone in jiujitsu. He's one of the highest ranked double black belts in the world. He's a 6th Degree black belt in Judo and a 5th in Jiujitsu. ”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous event that underscores a journey of dedication, discipline, and mastery, Master Ricardo Liborio, on April 2nd, awarded Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, a 2004 Judo Olympian, the distinguished rank of 5th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This prestigious promotion not only highlights Dr. Ferguson's profound commitment to the art but also his contributions to the sport and the martial arts community at large.
— Master Ricardo Liborio - Coral Belt (7th Degree in BJJ)
Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, renowned for his accomplishments on the international judo stage, including his participation in the 2004 Athens Olympics, has demonstrated an unwavering passion and dedication to the martial arts. His journey through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) has been marked by the same intensity, focus, and excellence that characterized his judo career, culminating in this significant recognition by Master Ricardo Liborio, a luminary in the BJJ world and co-founder of the world-renowned American Top Team.
The promotion ceremony, held at the Ferrel Commons building on the campus of the University of Central Florida during Brazilian Jiujitsu club practice, was attended by students, athletes, and admirers from across the martial arts community, all gathered to witness this historic moment in Dr. Ferguson's martial arts career. The awarding of the 5th Degree Black Belt is a testament to Dr. Ferguson's skill, knowledge, and dedication to both practicing and teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, reflecting his deep understanding of the art and his contributions to its growth and development.
"Dr. Rhadi Ferguson's promotion to a 5th Degree Black Belt is not just a personal achievement but a milestone for the sport and art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu," said Master Ricardo Liborio. "His exceptional skill set, derived from his judo background, combined with his profound understanding and execution of BJJ principles, makes him a rare and invaluable asset to our martial arts family. He's an ADCC veteran, an undefeated MMA fighter and he's one of the highest ranked double black belts in the world holding a 6th degree black belt in judo and a 5th in jiujitsu."
Dr. Ferguson's response to the promotion was one of humility and gratitude. "This journey has been about much more than belts or titles. It's been a profound process of learning, evolving, and giving back to the sport that has given me so much. I am deeply honored by this promotion from Master Liborio, a person I admire and respect immensely. I am committed to continuing to contribute to the growth of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and the martial arts community."
Dr. Rhadi Ferguson continues to teach and inspire the next generation of martial artists through his work at Tampa Florida Judo and through various seminars and workshops worldwide. His promotion to 5th Degree Black Belt marks a significant chapter in his ongoing journey in martial arts, symbolizing not only personal achievement but also his role as a mentor and leader in the community.
For more information about Dr. Rhadi Ferguson and his programs, please visit www.TampaFloridaJudo.net
About Master Ricardo Liborio
Master Ricardo Liborio is the founder of Martial Arts Nation, an instructor of Brazilian Jiujitsu at University of Central Florida and a co-founder of American Top Team and a highly respected figure in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community. With a distinguished career as a competitor and coach, Liborio has dedicated his life to the advancement of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and the martial arts, mentoring countless athletes to national and international success.
RHADI FERGUSON
Tampa Florida Judo
+1 5614141456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok