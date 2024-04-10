Science and Innovation launches South African Circular Minerals and Metals Initiative, 11 Apr

To support circular and sustainable resource use in the local mining sector, the Department of Science and Innovation is establishing the South African Circular Minerals and Metals Initiative (SACMMI).

SACMMI, which will be hosted by the Mandela Mining Precinct, will create an opportunity to embed circular economy science, technology, and innovation (STI) in the national system of innovation, build local and international research partnerships, and provide real benefits to the local mining sector.

The circular economy is an important source of inclusive economic growth, and the 2019 White Paper on STI was one of the first South African policy documents to identify its long-term potential.

Moving away from the current "take, make and dispose" approach, the circular economy focuses on restoration and regeneration. As an extraction-based industry, the mining sector has often been excluded from circular economy discussions.

However, ongoing research shows that the circular economy provides considerable opportunities for mining, including in respect of risk management and diversifying sources of minerals and metals.

The media are invited to the launch of this initiative as follows:

Date: 11 April 2024

Venue: CSIR International Convention Centre

Time: 12h00 to 13h30

For more information, please contact:

Veronica Mohapeloa

E-mail: Veronica.Mohapeloa@dst.gov.za

Ntombenkosi Dyosop

E-mail: NDyosop@csir.co.za.