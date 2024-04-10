Military Drone Market Growth Driven by Defense Budgets, Technology and Security Needs | Size: USD 22.72 Bn by 2031
Military Drone Market is rapidly growing, driven by advancements in technology enabling autonomous, swarming systems for enhanced military capabilities.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Drone Market Overview:
The 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is rapidly expanding as armed forces worldwide increasingly rely on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, intelligence gathering, and combat operations. Military drones offer significant advantages over traditional manned aircraft, such as lower costs, longer endurance, and reduced risk to human personnel in high-risk environments. With advancements in drone technology, including improved flight capabilities, sensor systems, and data processing algorithms, military drones are becoming more capable, versatile, and operationally effective in modern warfare scenarios.
Furthermore, the Military Drone Market is witnessing a shift towards the development of autonomous and swarming drone systems that can collaborate and operate together in coordinated missions to enhance battlefield awareness and tactical capabilities. These advanced drone technologies enable military forces to conduct complex operations with precision, speed, and scalability, while minimizing human intervention and increasing operational efficiency. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and secure communication systems in military drones enhances their ability to adapt to dynamic operational environments, counter evolving threats, and support a wide range of military missions effectively. As defense agencies continue to invest in drone technology for enhancing surveillance and combat capabilities, the Military Drone Market is poised for further growth and technological advancements in the coming years.
Market Sizing:
The growth of the Military Drone Market is driven by increasing defense expenditure globally to procure technologically advanced drones, innovations in drone technology, and growing border disputes among countries.
The SNS Insider report indicates that The Military Drone Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031. The market size was valued at USD 12.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.72 billion by 2031.
Market Report Scope
The utilization of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in defense and security applications, ranging from surveillance and reconnaissance to combat operations, is set to drive the demand for military drones in the coming years. The global market growth is further fueled by increasing defense expenditures worldwide, aimed at acquiring modernized and technologically advanced military drones to enhance combat capabilities. Notably, the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing military drone technologies, enabling autonomous target acquisition with precision. Moreover, significant investments in AI and autonomous systems are propelling market growth by facilitating the development of advanced drone technologies.
Major Key Players Included are:
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
• American Dynamics
• BAE Systems
• Aeryon Labs Inc
• Lockheed Martin
• AAI Corporation – Textron Systems
• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc
• Boeing
• AeroVironment Inc and other players.
Market Analysis
The Military Drone Market is driven by increasing defense expenditures, technological advancements in AI and autonomous systems, and growing demand for sophisticated drone capabilities to counter modern threats. Additionally, the evolving nature of conflicts and favorable state policies encouraging domestic manufacturing are stimulating market growth. Opportunities for market expansion lie in continuous research and development efforts, aimed at enhancing drone capabilities and addressing operational challenges. However, the deployment of military UAVs comes with certain limitations, including finite endurance, adverse weather conditions, payload weight restrictions, and regulatory constraints. These factors may impact the effectiveness of drone missions and contribute to operational challenges. Moreover, the high costs associated with UAVs, both in terms of product acquisition and maintenance, pose a restraint to market growth.
Segment Analysis
Based on product, the fixed-wing segment dominates the Military Drone Market due to its longer endurance and higher payload capacity which makes it suitable for a wide range of applications. In terms of operation mode, remotely piloted drones lead the market, offering operators greater control and flexibility in mission execution. By range, the Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) segment is expected to witness significant growth, driven by increasing demand for drones capable of operating beyond the visual line of sight for extended missions. The airframe segment dominates the market in terms of systems, owing to its role as the primary structural component of drones.
Sub-Segmentation included are:
By Product Type
• Fixed Wing
• Hybrid
• Rotary Wing
By Range
• Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)
• Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)
• Beyond Line Of Sight (BLOS)
By Operation Mode
• Remotely Piloted
• Fully Autonomous
• Optionally Piloted
By Propulsion
• Turbo Engine
• Piston Engine
• Battery
By Speed
• Subsonic
→ <50 Km/hr
→ 51-300 Km/hr
→ >300 Km/hr)
• Supersonic
By Maximum Take Off Weight
• <150 Kg
• 150-1200 Kg
• >1200 Kg
By Launching Mode
• Automatic Take-off and Landing
• Hand Launched
• Vertical Take-off,
• Catapult Launcher
By Platform
• Small
→ Nano
→ Mini
→ Micro
• Tactical
→ Close Range
→ Medium Range
→ Short Range
→ Long Range
• Strategic
→ High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)
→ Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)
By System
• Airframe
• Avionics
• Payload
→ Cameras
→ Radar
→ LiDAR
→ CBRN Sensors
→ EOIR Payload
→ Others
• Software
• Others
By Application
• Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles
• Lethal
• Target
• Stealth
• Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance
• Delivery
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has spurred the utilization of drones for various military operations, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and target acquisition support. Both Russia and Ukraine have deployed drones extensively, showcasing the importance of unmanned aerial systems in modern warfare. Recent developments, such as Russia's acquisition of Iranian loitering munitions and Ukraine's use of Switchblade kamikaze drones, underscore the significant role of drones in the conflict. Additionally, Russia's contract with China to procure military drones amid the war further highlights the growing demand for drone technology in military operations. These factors are expected to drive market growth by increasing the adoption rate of military drones for combat and surveillance missions.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The economic slowdown resulting from various factors, including inflation and supply chain disruptions, has impacted the Military Drone Market by affecting defense budgets and investment decisions. Reduced defense spending and budget constraints have led to delays in procurement programs and affected market growth. Moreover, uncertainty surrounding economic policies and geopolitical tensions has dampened investor confidence, further slowing down market expansion. However, as economies stabilize and defense budgets recover, there is potential for renewed growth in the Military Drone Market, driven by increasing investments in defense modernization and the need for advanced technologies to address evolving security challenges.
Key Regional Development
North America held the greatest share in 2023 due to its robust defense infrastructure, high defense expenditure, and presence of key market players. Additionally, favorable government policies and increasing investments in defense technology development have contributed to the region's market dominance. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024-2031 owing to rising defense budgets, escalating regional tensions, and growing demand for military drones to enhance national security. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting indigenous defense manufacturing and partnerships with global defense contractors are driving market growth in the region.
Key Takeaways for the Military Drone Market
• Rising defense expenditures, technological advancements, and evolving conflict dynamics are driving market growth.
• Remotely piloted drones dominate the market, with fixed-wing drones leading in terms of product.
• The Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) segment is expected to witness significant growth opportunities.
• North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific offers substantial growth potential.
Recent Developments
• In December 2023, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems was awarded a contract to deliver MQ-1C-25M Gray Eagle Modernized Extended Range systems to the U.S. Army.
• In June 2023, Northrop Grumman secured a contract to deliver six additional MQ-4C Triton HALE UAVs to the Royal Australian Air Force, expanding Australia's maritime surveillance capabilities.
