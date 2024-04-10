Clean Technology Innovators Honored in Inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Clean Technology Industry

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of their inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the climate and clean technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

The global clean technology sector is estimated to be worth $2.5T USD and stands at the forefront of building a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. The result has been record growth in the number of CleanTech companies in the industry. The forward-thinking companies recognized by CleanTech Breakthrough encompass a wide range of categories including renewable energy, smart grid technology, sustainable transportation, waste & recycling, carbon technologies and many more.

Award winners have been chosen based on their technological contribution to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future. A distinguished panel of judges have evaluated each entry to identify and recognize the breakthrough innovators in the global clean technology industry.

“In a world that desperately needs sustainable solutions, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards offer a unique opportunity to be part of the solution. We are passionate about what technology can do in the field and we want to celebrate advancements in energy, climate and clean technologies,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of CleanTech Breakthrough Awards. “Our first cohort of winners are truly redefining the future of our planet and making the Earth a cleaner, safer and more sustainable place for all. We’re thrilled to announce our inaugural list of CleanTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The 2024 CleanTech Breakthrough Award Winners include:

Climate Technology

Overall Climate Technology Solution of the Year: Brilliant Planet

Sustainable Systems

Sustainable Systems Innovation Award: Nature's Fynd

Sustainable Systems Company of the Year: Cyclic Materials

Carbon Technology

Carbon Reduction Solution of the Year: Provectus Algae

Decarbonization Solution of the Year: Modern Hydrogen

Decarbonization Innovation of the Year: Terra CO2

Overall Carbon Technology Solution of the Year: Captura Corporation

Overall Carbon Technology Innovation of the Year: Climate Vault

Energy Production

Energy Production Innovation Award: JTEC Energy

Energy Production Company of the Year: Eavor

Smart Grid

Smart Grid Solution of the Year: Blip Energy

Smart Grid Platform of the Year: Leap

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

EMS solution Provider of the Year: Electriq Power

Energy Storage

Energy Storage Solution of the Year: Hydrostor

Energy Storage Innovation of the Year: Lunar Energy

Energy Storage Company of the Year: Fluence Energy

Energy Efficiency

Energy Efficiency Company of the Year: Anker

Energy Technology Leadership

Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year: Palmetto

Water Tech

Water Tech Platform of the Year: Waterplan

Hydropower Solution of the Year: Natel Energy

Water Tech Company of the Year: Infinity Water Solutions

Waste and Recycling

Food Waste Solution of the Year: Flashfood

Waste Diversion Solution of the Year: Advanced Drainage Systems

Recycling Technology Solution of the Year: SOLARCYCLE

Food Waste Innovation Award: Mill Industries

Solar Technology

Solar Technology Solution of the Year: ConnectDER

Solar Technology Company of the Year: Omnidian

Battery Technology

Advanced Battery Innovation Award: Mangrove

Battery Management Innovation Award: Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS)

Battery Technology Company of the Year: Amprius

Hydrogens & Fuel Cell Technology

Hydrogen Production Solution of the Year: Modern Hydrogen

Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Award: Amogy

Transportation

EV Charging Solution of the Year: Scale Microgrids

Clean Technology Transportation Solution of the Year: Sharrow Engineering

Materials & Manufacturing

Green Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Sublime Systems

Green Manufacturing Innovation Award: Laser Photonics

CleanTech Materials Innovation Award: Newlight Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

AI-based CleanTech Solution of the Year: 75F

Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award: Amperon

AI-based CleanTech Solution Provider of the Year: AMP

Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG)

ESG Innovation Award: Transect

Industry Leadership

CleanTech Company CEO of the Year: Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, ACCURE Battery Intelligence

Overall CleanTech Solution of the Year: Novalith

Overall CleanTech Company of the Year: KBC

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

