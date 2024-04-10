Clean Technology Innovators Honored in Inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Clean Technology Industry
LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of their inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the climate and clean technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
The global clean technology sector is estimated to be worth $2.5T USD and stands at the forefront of building a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. The result has been record growth in the number of CleanTech companies in the industry. The forward-thinking companies recognized by CleanTech Breakthrough encompass a wide range of categories including renewable energy, smart grid technology, sustainable transportation, waste & recycling, carbon technologies and many more.
Award winners have been chosen based on their technological contribution to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future. A distinguished panel of judges have evaluated each entry to identify and recognize the breakthrough innovators in the global clean technology industry.
“In a world that desperately needs sustainable solutions, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards offer a unique opportunity to be part of the solution. We are passionate about what technology can do in the field and we want to celebrate advancements in energy, climate and clean technologies,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of CleanTech Breakthrough Awards. “Our first cohort of winners are truly redefining the future of our planet and making the Earth a cleaner, safer and more sustainable place for all. We’re thrilled to announce our inaugural list of CleanTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
The 2024 CleanTech Breakthrough Award Winners include:
Climate Technology
Overall Climate Technology Solution of the Year: Brilliant Planet
Sustainable Systems
Sustainable Systems Innovation Award: Nature's Fynd
Sustainable Systems Company of the Year: Cyclic Materials
Carbon Technology
Carbon Reduction Solution of the Year: Provectus Algae
Decarbonization Solution of the Year: Modern Hydrogen
Decarbonization Innovation of the Year: Terra CO2
Overall Carbon Technology Solution of the Year: Captura Corporation
Overall Carbon Technology Innovation of the Year: Climate Vault
Energy Production
Energy Production Innovation Award: JTEC Energy
Energy Production Company of the Year: Eavor
Smart Grid
Smart Grid Solution of the Year: Blip Energy
Smart Grid Platform of the Year: Leap
Energy Management Systems (EMS)
EMS solution Provider of the Year: Electriq Power
Energy Storage
Energy Storage Solution of the Year: Hydrostor
Energy Storage Innovation of the Year: Lunar Energy
Energy Storage Company of the Year: Fluence Energy
Energy Efficiency
Energy Efficiency Company of the Year: Anker
Energy Technology Leadership
Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year: Palmetto
Water Tech
Water Tech Platform of the Year: Waterplan
Hydropower Solution of the Year: Natel Energy
Water Tech Company of the Year: Infinity Water Solutions
Waste and Recycling
Food Waste Solution of the Year: Flashfood
Waste Diversion Solution of the Year: Advanced Drainage Systems
Recycling Technology Solution of the Year: SOLARCYCLE
Food Waste Innovation Award: Mill Industries
Solar Technology
Solar Technology Solution of the Year: ConnectDER
Solar Technology Company of the Year: Omnidian
Battery Technology
Advanced Battery Innovation Award: Mangrove
Battery Management Innovation Award: Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS)
Battery Technology Company of the Year: Amprius
Hydrogens & Fuel Cell Technology
Hydrogen Production Solution of the Year: Modern Hydrogen
Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Award: Amogy
Transportation
EV Charging Solution of the Year: Scale Microgrids
Clean Technology Transportation Solution of the Year: Sharrow Engineering
Materials & Manufacturing
Green Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Sublime Systems
Green Manufacturing Innovation Award: Laser Photonics
CleanTech Materials Innovation Award: Newlight Technologies
Artificial Intelligence
AI-based CleanTech Solution of the Year: 75F
Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award: Amperon
AI-based CleanTech Solution Provider of the Year: AMP
Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG)
ESG Innovation Award: Transect
Industry Leadership
CleanTech Company CEO of the Year: Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, ACCURE Battery Intelligence
Overall CleanTech Solution of the Year: Novalith
Overall CleanTech Company of the Year: KBC
About CleanTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com
