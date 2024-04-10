Việt Nam elected to UN Women’s Executive Board for 2025-2027

VIETNAM, April 10 - HÀ NỘI — The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Tuesday (US time) elected Việt Nam to the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for the 2025-27 term.

With this election, from January 2025 to the end of 2027, Việt Nam will participate in coordinating the building and implementation of major orientations of the UN Women and ensuring that the agency’s strategies and activities are consistent with the UN's overall goals and policies on promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.

As a member of the Executive Board, Việt Nam will also take part in the process of approving the agency's plans and programmes as well as its administrative, financial and budgetary decisions.

The consensus of all ECOSOC members to elect Việt Nam to the UN Women Executive Board demonstrates the international community's recognition and appreciation for the country's policies and achievements in promoting gender equality and efforts to boost international cooperation in this field, as well as the belief that Việt Nam will make positive contributions to the management of the UN Women in the coming time.

Established in July 2010, the UN Women is the UN entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. VNS