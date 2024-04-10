NA Chairman visits Hongqiao legislative outreach office in Shanghai

VIETNAM, April 10 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ highly appreciated the model of establishing legislative outreach offices in China, emphasising its potential as a valuable reference for Việt Nam in the legislative process.

He made this statement while visiting the Hongqiao Legislative Outreach Office in Shanghai on Wednesday morning. Vice Chairperson of the National People's Congress of China’s Standing Committee Wang Dongming also attended the event.

NA Chairman Huệ toured the exhibition area and was introduced to the operation of the office, the connection between the office and the Law Committee of the National People's Congress of China, as well as other agencies and organisations within the political system.

Since its establishment, the Hongqiao legislative outreach office has contributed to building 82 draft laws and legal documents. Among them, four laws have been issued by the National People's Congress of China.

The Hongqiao Legislative Outreach Office currently leads in 25 legislative contact points.

At the event, NA Chairman Huệ thanked the delegates for sharing about the process of building laws of the National People's Congress of China and Shanghai.

Appreciating China's model in the process of lawmaking, NA Chairman Huệ emphasised that legislation is the fundamental function of the National Assembly, and legislative work is meant to serve the people and businesses.

Laws must be enacted based on the will, aspirations, thoughts and feelings of the people and business community, as well as the requirements and demands of practical life.

The top legislator stated that in the process of lawmaking, Việt Nam's National Assembly particularly emphasises the policy impact assessment process before drafting laws and soliciting public opinions.

He highly appreciated the model of establishing legislative outreach offices, including those at both national and local levels, as seen in China, which is an extremely unique model.

He stated that Việt Nam's relevant authorities are currently reviewing and amending the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents. Therefore, the exchange of this model serves as a good reference point.

Wang Dongming, for his part, shared that the 6,700 legal contact points nationwide play important roles in the legislative process in China.

He thanked the NA Chairman for sharing the experiences and effective practices of the Vietnamese National Assembly in fulfilling its legislative functions.

He also emphasised the need for continued enhancement of exchanges and cooperation between the two legislative bodies at all levels to improve their operations. This will serve the development of each country and effectively implement the shared understanding of senior leaders as well as the cooperation agreement between the two bodies, which was signed during the official visit of NA Chairman Huệ to China. VNS